Disney Might Ditch ‘Kenobi’ Season 2 After Major ‘Star Wars’ Reveal

Fans love Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and some hope to see Obi-Wan return for another season after the first one didn’t go as well as fans thought it would. Unfortunately, things might not go as planned due to another Star Wars project hinting at another direction.

Cameron Monaghan’s Cal Kestis returned to Star Wars in his new sequel, “Jedi: Survivor,” which told a new story about how the wanted Jedi has made it around the galaxy when the Empire wants him dead. Things don’t go as planned for the Jedi as he awakens an ancient force user that leads him to a mysterious destination that could change the future of Star Wars.

While the sequel delivers on almost every front, it also includes one major connection to Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Hidden Path. Cere Junda and Eno Cordova built a huge network allowing Jedi to travel safely across the Jedi. This is how Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan managed to dodge the Empire for a brief moment in the Disney+ series.

It’s also where Kenobi learned about all the names of Jedi that traveled through the network, letting him know that several Jedi had escaped from Darth Vader and the Inquisitors. Fans learned that Quinlan Vos, a Jedi seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, survived with other Jedi, possibly making it out just fine.

After Kenobi Season 1, fans have wanted to see more of Obi-Wan, but Disney may have just told fans that Season 2 won’t happen. Why? Because they want to tell more stories about other Jedi during that period without dealing with the burden of bringing Kenobi back.

With Season 1, fans weren’t happy with some elements of the story (mostly anything regarding Moses Ingram’s Reva/Third Sister) and with the quality since the series felt way cheaper than any other Star Wars Disney+ series. Season 2 for Kenobi would be pressured to make a fantastic second season.

Unfortunately, Disney hasn’t attempted to create a Season 2, leaving fans with one season with some epic moments but failed to tell the story that everyone wanted. “Jedi: Survivor” only reinforces the idea that Disney will likely branch off and tell stories about Jedi rather than be limited by telling another story with Kenobi.

Since Obi-Wan’s story in the Star Wars universe is already extensive, it’s hard to craft a story that doesn’t retcon or hinder the story that has already been told. Star Wars is a big galaxy, and Disney does better when it focuses on characters that haven’t been explored very much.

It’s why series like Andor and The Mandalorian do so well because the series doesn’t have to jump several hoops to make a story that works around what has already happened, plus fans wouldn’t be opposed to a story where the Empire hunts down a new Jedi if it’s told right and visually look good. Sadly, that type of story might not include Obi-Wan, a sad reality Star Wars fans might have to live with.

You can watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ right now.

