‘Star Wars’ Earns Its First Peabody Award for ‘Andor’

Star Wars is finally being recognized for its storytelling capabilities, with Andor earning the first Peabody Award for the franchises.

The Star Wars franchise is over 45 years old and, throughout its legacy, has won a handful of technical awards for special effects and sound. The space adventure saga has also won makeup, costume, and set design awards. However, while Star Wars is considered one of the best stories ever told, it hasn’t won many awards for any story aspects, such as Best Writing. Now that Star Wars has made its way over to television, with groundbreaking Disney+ series such as The Mandalorian, this opens up the franchise to a new slate of awards that could finally bring some prestige to the universe’s story capabilities.

Although The Mandalorian was once a breath of fresh air for Star Wars fans, it has yet to merit any story-based awards. Fortunately, the more recent Star Wars series, Andor, is being recognized for its fantastic use of storytelling by being awarded a Peabody Award this year.

According to the Peabody program, which honors the most powerful, enlightening, and invigorating stories in television, radio, and online media, an Entertainment award is going to Andor for bringing more human relatability to a galaxy far, far away.

Few other long-running franchises loom as large in today’s contemporary pop cultural imagination than Star Wars. Yet amid stories of destiny-driven heroes and doomed superpowered villains, Tony Gilroy’s Andor tackles that familiar galaxy with plenty of spectacle, but also a keen-eyed commitment to mirroring our own mundane trials and tribulations as it follows scavenger Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who unwittingly becomes radicalized in the wake of a police state intent on crushing any and all signs of the Rebel Alliance.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of #Andor for their @PeabodyAwards win! pic.twitter.com/b3yiSAQRsv — Andor | A Star Wars Original Series (@andorofficial) May 10, 2023

Fans have praised Andor for being a stand-out show; some even consider it an instant classic. The series holds the highest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes out of all the other live-action Star Wars series on Disney+. With the Emmy Awards nominations around the corner, we could see the series gain even more respect for the phenomenal work that Tony Gilroy and the storytellers behind the show have done.

The 83rd Annual Peabody Awards will air the ceremony on Sunday, June 11, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

