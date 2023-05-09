‘Book of Boba Fett’ Director Teases Return of the Infamous Bounty Hunter

More Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) on the horizon?

Even though The Book of Boba Fett may not have been a fan-favorite, there were still strong moments. Temuera Morrison is a fantastic Boba Fett and played every scene the best he could. Fans were elated when the infamous bounty hunter returned in the second season of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian and were a little bemused when he didn’t show up for Season 3, but could they see him in future projects?

After escaping from the Sarlacc Pit, Fett (Morrison) was captured and eventually rehabilitated and adopted by a clan of Tuskens. Along with getting his armor back and fulfilling his bargain with Mando/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Boba (Morrison) eventually found the time to take the throne of Jabba the Hutt, becoming the new daimyo of Mos Espa.

It seemed fairly promising that fans would see him, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), or another return in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. There was a brief stopover on Tatooine, after all, and Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) mentioned his name before Mando (Pascal) left, but the finale came and went with no Fett (Morrison) in sight.

Fans later learned that, apparently, there were plans to include Boba (Morrison) in Season 3, but the call never came, and Temuera was left out in the proverbial cold. Still, audiences have to wonder: in the ever-expanding Mando-Verse, set between the Original Trilogy and Sequel Trilogy, will the bounty hunter turn up again?

That question may well have been answered with this last interview. The Direct reported on comments made by Robert Rodriguez in a recent interview. Rodriguez, who directed an episode of The Mandalorian, along with seven episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, was asked about the chance of seeing Morrison back in the helmet. His answer was cryptic but telling:

“I can’t say… I’m sworn to secrecy. I wish I could tell you. I know all the answers to what you’re asking, but I can’t say.”

While not exactly a confirmation, it seems a safe bet to say that if Fett (Morrison) wasn’t going to show up again, Rodriguez simply could have said that. So the question then becomes not if, but when, and where? There’s plenty of potential: The Mandalorian Season 4 is on its way, and of course, there’s the Ahsoka series set in the same time period and Dave Filoni’s Mando-Verse movie on the horizon. Could there even be a second season of The Book of Boba Fett?

Wherever it ends up being, fans, as well as Temuera Morrison himself, are waiting anxiously for the return of the first character to wear the Mandalorian armor in the Star Wars universe. The actor recently reprised the role, albeit not in live-action, as part of the popular video game Jedi: Survivor. Could that mean he’s staying close to Lucasfilm for other projects?

What do you think of these comments? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!