‘Ahsoka’ Confirms That Series Will Only Have One Writer

With the writer’s strike currently underway in Hollywood, the fans should count their blessings that some shows have already been written and produced before the production halt began. One of those shows completed before the strike was the Disney+ series Ahsoka. The official writing credits for the show have been revealed, and fans can rejoice knowing that the series will be 100% in good hands.

It may be common knowledge, but most television series have multiple writers. While the creator of the series gets writing credit on every episode, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve written every single one. Some of the greatest shows in recent years have had multiple writers contribute to the success of those series. Vince Gilligan created the award-winning Break Bad, but out of the 62 episodes, he only wrote 13. Even The Mandalorian, created by Jon Favreau, had a few writers credited on the first season. One of those writers is the man taking full ownership of the Ahsoka series.

The WGA has confirmed that Dave Filoni will be the sole writer on the entire first season of Ahsoka, and fans couldn’t be more delighted.

The first season of Ahsoka will be eight episodes long, and according to the Writers Guild of America, only Filoni is credited as a writer on all eight episodes. Although eight episodes these days are considered a short season, it’s still an impressive feat. Not every creator gets to spearhead the entire series, but Filoni has been considered the closest thing to George Lucas that Star Wars fans will ever get.

Filoni created the character of Ahsoka for the Clone Wars series in 2008, when Lucas was still attached to the IP. Filoni felt like Lucas approved him to develop this character, and now he is the perfect writer to take this character to the next level. Fans agree that Filoni is the perfect person for the job.

While Filoni is the sole writer, he is not directing every episode. Much like The Mandalorian, the series will have Guest directors for each episode. That may seem like the norm, but Deborah Chow directed each episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Fans will see Filoni’s creative child come to life when Ahsoka comes to Disney+ in August of this year.

