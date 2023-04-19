A Warning For Gamers Who Plan on Downloading ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’

Everyone loves a great Star Wars game, from Racers on the Nintendo 64 to Knights of the Old Republic on Xbox and PC. And don’t even get us started on the Lego Star Wars saga. The latest, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, will be the biggest Star Wars video game to hit consoles, but not necessarily in a good way.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to the highly enjoyable Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, released in 2019. The story follows Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis, played by Shameless actor Cameron Monaghan, who becomes a target of the Galactic Empire and is hunted throughout the galaxy by the Imperial Inquisitors while attempting to complete his training.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor will be available for gamers on April 28, less than ten days away. That should give fans plenty of time to decide which games they will have to delete to make room for its massive file size. That’s right; Survivor will be one of the biggest file sizes for this generation of consoles.

The file size for the game has been revealed, coming in at a whopping 147.57 GB for the PS5 and an even bigger 155 GB for the PC. Luckily it’s not the largest game file size of all time; that title is given to Ark: Survival Evolved, which requires roughly 400GB after adding all the DLC.

While it’s not that biggest, the game does join the list of the top five largest file sizes for the PS5 and Xbox. Currently, the game that takes the most space up in this generation’s game console hard drive is Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, with over 225 GB. However, Survivor on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X will be the largest Star Wars game file size to feature no additional game modes. It’s considered a large file for a game that only has a story mode, and it’s a massive difference from Fallen Order; that game came in at around 55GB.

It may become more common for game files to be this large, causing gamers to lose their built-in hard drive space pretty quickly. Luckily most hardcore gamers tend to upgrade their hard drives often; those with plenty of space won’t have to worry about this. But for the average gamer, or maybe a family filled with a house of little gamers, it’s important to remember the file size if you already have lots of games downloaded to your console.

Do you plan on downloading Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Let Inside The Magic know in the comments.