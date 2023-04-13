Disney Dreamlight Valley is Asking Fans if They Want ‘Atlantis’ Content

Gone are the days of the video game tie-ins, when fans would get a new game to accompany the latest blockbuster in theaters. After Disney’s success with their Aladdin (1993) video game, they continued to pump out similar titles such as The Lion King (1994), Hercules (1997), Toy Story 2 (1999), and even The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) got its own video game. Most notably, Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) also got its own game. Unfortunately for the video game, and the movie, the IP did so poorly that Disney abandoned the lost city of Atlantis and has never returned. But there may be a shimmer of a resurgence for Atlantis in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

When it comes to underrated Walt Disney Animation movies, Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) is up there on the list next to Treasure Planet (2002) and The Emperor’s New Groove (2000). In the early 2000s, Disney was being outdone by DreamWorks and other animation studios. As a matter of fact, if it weren’t for Disney’s distribution deal with Pixar at the time, the company would have probably been forgotten. However, many fans still enjoyed the Disney films of the early 2000s, and some often beg Disney to bring more attention back to them in the form of attractions at the Parks or, at the very least, merchandising.

Atlantis (2001) was initially going to be a more considerable IP at the Parks. Significant plans were to turn Submarine Voyage at Disneyland into a themed ride that would pair with the movie. It was the perfect setting for an Atlantis attraction, but after the film bombed at the box office, Disney eventually pulled the plug.

Just as fans began to think Disney would never bring them any more Atlantis (2001) content, Disney Dreamlight Valley posted a survey on Twitter.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is considered an “Animal Crossing” type game, but with the magic of Disney. According to the game’s description, in this life simulation adventure game, players tend to a magical valley populated by various Disney and Pixar characters who previously underwent a curse that caused them to lose their memories of their lives in the valley.

Seeing how the game is meant to be constantly updated with new content, much like the games they imitate, the developers want to know what type of added content fans want to see the most. Which is why one of the questions on the survey asks, “Which Disney/Pixar franchise would you most want to see introduced?” And on that list of options is, you guessed it, Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001).

Hey Valley Villagers! ✨ Please take this short survey to let us know more about what you think of the game: https://t.co/pvWlRgKqd3 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 11, 2023

Now, it’s up to the fans to take the survey and pick Atlantis as the most requested content for the game. Who knows, if enough fans pick that movie, Disney will finally bring us new content from the lost city. And to be more optimistic, if they see fans asking for more Atlantis, they might even open up a new attraction at one of the Parks. One can only dream.

