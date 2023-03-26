‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ “Rewards” You By Making You Relive Childhood Trauma

Disney’s popular video game Disney Dreamlight Valley (2022) recently made players relive their saddest childhood memories by making a tragic death scene a “reward.”

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life simulation adventure game developed by Gameloft. Players can customize their character and are tasked with tending to a magical valley populated by some of Disney’s most beloved characters who previously underwent a curse that caused them to lose their memories of their lives in the valley.

Some of the films that are included in the game are Beauty and the Beast (1990), Frozen (2013), WALL-E (2008), and even The Sword in the Stone (1963). More characters and lands are constantly being added to the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been immensely popular, recording over one million people playing simultaneously in September 2022.

‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ Players Ask For “Somebody! …Anybody…” To Change Reward

One of the ways that Disney Dreamlight Valley rewards players are by giving them fragments of classic Disney moments that can be framed and put in your room after unlocking the entire image. These include Ariel meeting Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid (1989) and Buzz and Woody flying in Toy Story (1995).

However, Reddit user ssfailboat discovered that one of these moments brings back unwanted memories from their childhood when they chose to help out Scar from The Lion King (1994).

That’s right! You can now have a framed picture of Mufasa’s death, which every sane person wants to hang on the wall in their bedroom. It would go great alongside your poster of Bambi’s mom getting shot and your constant loop of the first 10 minutes of Up (2009).

Other Reddit users were shocked that Gameloft would put this moment in the game, let alone have the first fragment be Mufasa’s face.

One user stated, “Nooooooooo. Imma cry when I get this,” while another said, “Why is that a memory? Whose idea was that?”

However, where some saw tragedy, others saw an opportunity. “New room idea: Disney Depression. Dark, dirty walls, cobwebbed lights & chandelier, frames everywhere of the most painful moments in history.”

Huh. That was supposed to be a joke earlier.

Do you think this memory goes too far? Let us know in the comments below.