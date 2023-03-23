Disney Villain Park Deemed “Too Scary”

A Park expansion or an entire land dedicated to Disney’s villains has been a long-desired project from Disney’s fanbase, and the company has definitely shown interest. However, while many fans are desperate to see this come to life, others are questioning whether or not such an idea fits Disney’s audience and values.

A land or even a full-on Park inspired by the Disney Villains will have more of an edge than somewhere like the Magic Kingdom, and that’s okay. Plenty of dedicated fans have called for Disney to build something more thrilling to compete with places like Universal Studios, so an audience is definitely there. However, is this still keeping up with Disney’s brand of magic?

It’s Our House Now

While no official announcement has been made regarding the project, Disney Imagineering has admitted to taking notice and they’ve even introduced the company’s first villain as a Meet and Greet character. The timing just feels too perfect for Disney not to be alluding to a villains expansion at the very least. That being said, Disney will definitely need to go in a different direction if they want this project to succeed.

They don’t need to go full Horror Nights with the idea, but this will definitely be something meant for older kids and adults. On one hand, that’s an excellent idea if Disney is looking to expand their audience. On the other hand, some fans are growing concerned that this will drive away families with kids.

Fear Factor

Inside the Magic has covered the implication of a Disney villain Park before, and it didn’t take long for fans to respond. Disney has always been primarily directed at families and younger audiences. Would a Park focused primarily on the villains be too much?

“Gary” writes,

“Walt was the creator and I am not sure he would like this at all. But Roy was the business man and he would be more in favor of it than Walt! This park would come closer to scaring the younger kids and I do not think parents would like that at all!”

And “Royz” points out,

“A Villains Resort, yea….that might be doable, but then the scare factor has to assessed as to families, just if the Villains park is built, the scare factor would have to be mild to medium, unless the park is solely meant for the Adult Disney Fan, which then opens a limited number of fans, and not completely appeal to family.”

While this isn’t a majority opinion, it does raise a particular problem if the project comes to fruition. Will Disney really make it scary?

Something scary from Disney isn’t off the table, but to build an entire expansion with a darker flavor is certainly an unusual direction. It’s not like the company hasn’t designed intense and frightening attractions before, just look at Phantom Manor or Expedition Everest. That being said, it’s not unwanted.

Digging Disney’s Villains

As shocking as it might sound, fans have actually been begging for Disney to go a few shades darker. Disney has more than its fair share of family-friendly experiences at the the other Disney Parks, what’s so wrong in making something a little more thrilling?

There are plenty of reasons that Disney Park Guests will always be drawn to the villains, regardless of age, but “Chris Wood” aptly summarizes the need for a project like this when they add,

“A park dedicated to Disney villains is something Disney world needs… A more mature them park would compete with Universal, if it wants to stay in business… What ever Disney is doing isn’t working, time to branch out just a little. Little kids like to be scared too.”

The planned villain expansion is still purely speculation, although there is plenty of evidence to support its development. However, fans are definitely asking the right questions as to whether or not Disney can pull it off. Until an official announcement is made, all we can do is dream.

