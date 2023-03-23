A Disney Park has officially replaced Mickey Mouse in a bold move, removing the classic character from its iconic location.

With the Disney100 celebrations in full bloom at Disney Parks worldwide, many changes are taking place at the Parks, from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends sporting new platinum outfits for the celebrations to all-new entertainment offerings, platinum decorations, exciting merchandise offerings, and even wonderful new attractions. However, an unexpected change just made its debut, with a Disney Park removing Mickey Mouse from an iconic location.

In an unprecedented move, Hong Kong Disneyland recently replaced Mickey Mouse at an iconic location. The Park debuted an all-new topiary inspired by the beloved character Duffy the Disney Bear, who now greets Guests as they enter the Park. This temporary change comes as part of Hong Kong Disneyland’s Springtime seasonal event, “Duffy and Friends Play Days,” which will bring the debut of the long-awaited, first-ever “Duffy and Friends Fans Day” event on March 31, 2023.

HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) shared a photo of the brand-new topiary featuring Duffy the Disney Bear at Hong Kong Disneyland, which you can see below:

Hong Kong Disneyland unprecedentedly replaced Floral Mickey at the entrance with Floral Duffy for “Duffy Play Days” Springtime seasonal event. #HongKongDisneyland #hkdisneyland #HKDL #disneyparks #disney #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー #Duffy #ダッフィー

Hong Kong Disneyland is also gearing up to open the brand-new attraction “Duffy and Friends Play House” as part of this seasonal celebration, in which Guests can interact and play with Duffy and Friends in their adorable spring outfits.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time Mickey Mouse has been replaced in the characteristic topiaries at Disney Parks worldwide. Last year, Disneyland Resort said “see you real soon” to Mickey as Minnie Mouse took over the entrance of the Southern California theme park in celebration of International Women’s Day with a beautiful new topiary.

The drastic — but fundamental — change broke Disneyland’s 66-year tradition of having Mickey Mouse greet Guests as they cross the gates to the Happiest Place on Earth. And continuing with The Walt Disney Company’s efforts to recognize and celebrate women, promoting equality and inclusion, the Floral Minnie topiary returned to Disneyland Park this March!

While Duffy the Disney Bear took over Mickey Mouse’s iconic location with this brand-new topiary, Guests visiting Hong Kong Disneyland can still meet Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends at different locations throughout the Park and during the Park’s parades and entertainment offerings. You can click here to learn more about where to meet Mickey Mouse at Hong Kong Disneyland.

