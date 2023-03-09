Disney Replaces Mickey at Park For International Women’s Day

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Luke Dammann
Mickey and Minnie on the Teacups at Disneyland

Credit: Disney

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Disneyland has decided to replace Mickey with someone more fitting.

Black and white photo shows two girls standing next to Mickey and Minnie in front of Disneyland Castle
Credit: Disney

There’s never a better time to visit the Disney Parks and Resorts than during a special occasion. Whether it be Halloween, Christmas, or New Year’s Eve, Guests are sure to find some truly magical and special, limited-time experiences over the holidays.

Of course, a Disney vacation is always magical, no matter if you’re visiting during a holiday or not. However, Disney typically gives its Parks a new look during this time, making Guests’ experiences that much more memorable. This is most noticeable during Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas when the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts are given exciting makeovers.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Chip, and Dale in their Disney100 outfits in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Park
Credit: Disneyland Resort

Related: Disney Resort Drops COVID-19 Safety Rule For All Guests

In the month of March, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating International Women’s Day at its theme parks and Resorts. Disney shared a new blog post that highlights six very innovative and inspirational women who are creating magic for the company.

As a part of this celebration, the Disneyland Resort got a Minnie Mouse makeover that greets Guests as soon as they enter Disneyland Park. You can see the new Minnie Mouse-shaped greenery below:

Happy International Women’s Day! Floral Minnieis back at the main entrance of Disneyland Park to help us celebrate all the incredible women who help us create magic. Learn more about our amazing cast across Disney Parks

A Mickey Mouse-shaped installation can also be seen at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. This is not the only renovation the Disneyland Resort has received in the last few months, with Mickey’s Toontown being completely refurbished.

This project also saw the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a trackless dark ride that first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. At Walt Disney World, Guests are eagerly anticipating the grand opening of TRON Lightcycle/Run, a brand-new roller coaster at Magic Kindom.

This intense attraction will be located in Tomorrowland, right next to Space Mountain.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more Disney news stories!

