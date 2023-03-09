Disney Resort Drops COVID-19 Safety Rule For All Guests

After years of following rules, Guests will no longer be required to follow one major requirement at Disney.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in early 2020, a lot of things have changed at the Disney Parks and Resorts. Guests have had to adapt quickly, from park reservations to increased prices, Guests’ overall experience has changed a lot. Some of the biggest changes came with COVID-19 safety policies, with Guests having to follow a list of rules when inside Disney’s Parks.

Earlier this year, the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort dropped its social distancing requirements for character interactions as well. Now, following years of mask-wearing, the Tokyo Disney Resort has just revealed its plans to drop mask requirements for Guests later this year. Starting March 13, Guests at the Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea theme parks can choose not to wear a mask while visiting the park. The previous rules enforced mask-wearing while Guests were in enclosed locations.

The Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba, opened as Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 and was the very first Disney theme Park to be built outside of the U.S. Eventually, the Tokyo Disney Resort grew and became so popular that a second gate, Tokyo DisneySea, was added to the Resort.

The Hong Kong Disney Resort also recently dropped all of its mask requirements for Guests. This decision came three years after it was originally implemented into the Resort. Guests visiting the Hong Kong Disney Resort are now no longer required to cover their faces while at the Resort. The mask mandate has been dropped, as per The Wall Street Journal, with Hong Kong Disneyland following suit.

What are your thoughts on mask-wearing at Disne? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more Disney news stories!