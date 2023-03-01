A brand-new parade featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends just debuted, bringing the wonders and magic of the Disney100 celebrations to another Disney Park.

The Disney100 celebrations are in full bloom at Disney Parks worldwide, with Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, being the heart of the anniversary celebrations. And with new magical offerings coming to Disney Parks worldwide and surprises debuting at multiple Disney Resorts, we can’t wait to be mesmerized by the wonders the Disney100 celebrations still have in store.

Continuing the worldwide celebrations of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th-anniversary, a brand-new parade featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Chip, Dale, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Duffy the Disney Bear, his best friend ShellieMay, Gelatoni, ‘Olu Mel, and other characters from fan-favorite Disney and Pixar movies, has debuted at Hong Kong Disneyland!

The Mickey & Friends Street Celebration is officially kicking off the Disney100 celebrations at Hong Kong Disneyland, with Mickey and his friends dressed in their new platinum outfits for the occasion bringing Disney magic down Main Street, U.S.A.

HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) shared images of the all-new parade, which is scheduled to have multiple shows a day at Hong Kong Disneyland, giving us a first look at the characters in their Disney100 outfits.

You can enjoy a full video of the new Disney Park parade, Mickey & Friends Street Celebration, as shared by HKDL Fantasy, below:

Hong Kong Disneyland describes the brand-new Mickey & Friends Street Celebration as follows:

Mickey and his Friends make a grand arrival, showcased on the Main Street Express! This delightful processional enters from the Fantasyland parade route and travels down Main Street, U.S.A., providing a delightful photo opportunity that will allow Guests to capture images of some of their favorite Disney Friends!

In addition to this new parade, Hong Kong Disneyland is gearing up for the highly anticipated opening of World of Frozen, an all-new immersive land inspired by Disney’s award-winning movie Frozen (2013), which will use breathtaking new technology in its attractions, putting Disney World to shame with the remarkable improvements.

