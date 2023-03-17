Disney Finally Bringing Classic Character to the Parks After Nearly 100 Years

Disney Parks are reaching deep into the vault for this one!

If there’s one thing that Disney isn’t short on, it’s characters! From the very beginning, Walt Disney characterized the work of the studio by its relatable characters, expressiveness, and iconic looks. In the 100 years since the founding of the Walt Disney Studio, there are few people around the world that wouldn’t recognize those three interconnected circles as Mickey Mouse. Now, one of those cherished characters is finally getting his due at the Disneyland Resort!

Since 1955, Disneyland has been home to many meet-and-greet characters. For most Guests, stopping by and saying hello to one or many of these characters is a must on their to-do list at the Park. From very early on, Guests have been able to visit, meet, and get autographs from classics like Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Snow White, The Seven Dwarves, and many, many more.

As the years went on, costumes (thankfully) progressed and got more and more realistic. Along with that, capabilities for building and designing costumes improved, and the catalog of characters expanded! Soon, every Disney Princess made her appearance at the Parks, more obscure characters began making special appearances, and even characters that many would think impossible, like Baloo from The Jungle Book (1967), appeared on the scene!

With the remodel of Disney California Adventure and the addition of Buena Vista Street, Disney had the opportunity to bring some classic characters to the Parks as well. Guests were able to meet Clarabelle Cow, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, and, just this year, Ortensia the Cat. Still, with all of the characters Disney has been able to introduce at the Disneyland Resort and Disney Parks around the world, there has been one character that has still been missing.

Disney is no stranger to having villain meet-and-greets around the Parks. Fans love to stop by and be harassed by Gaston or Cruella Deville, but one notable villain, arguably the first Disney villain, has been conspicuously absent until now! Disney and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin reported just this morning that Pete, sometimes known as Peg Leg Pete, will be making his first Disney Parks appearance as part of the newly remodeled Mickey’s Toontown, which opens on March 19.

@ScottGustin said:

NEW: When Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland officially reopens on Sunday, March 19, Pete will greet guests for the first time in any Disney park. pic.twitter.com/JuJcIe7aTZ — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 17, 2023

Sporting a classic look with his overalls and no peg leg, it looks like this Pete will be taking his inspiration from the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse version of the character, which, given the surroundings, is probably a safe bet. Pete will appear alongside other Mickey Mouse classic characters like the mouse himself, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, and Clarabelle. The question is: will Guests now see a Steamboat Willie version of Pete on the Mark Twain or on Buena Vista Street?

As this will be Pete’s first appearance in any Disney Park, he’s sure to be a popular meet-and-greet this Sunday, March 19, when Toontown reopens to the public, but there’s no indication that his appearance will be temporary. Guests will certainly agree that it’s about time Pete gets his due at the Parks and hope that he is here to stay!

What do you think about Pete at the Parks? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!