Disney Character Meet and Greet Leaves Family in Tears

Mouse Greets Guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Credit: Disney

It’s no secret that Disney’s incredibly talented staff of Cast Members and character performers are responsible for making all the magic happen at the Disney Parks. It takes an army of hundreds to make one Park function, but it takes a trained professional team to bring Disney Character Meet and Greets to life.

A girl meeting Belle at Enchanted Tales with Belle in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom
Credit: Disney

Performing as a Disney character isn’t as easy as slipping on a costume, and they go through a course of rigorous prep work and training before they’re ready to greet the fans. Needless to say, they have some serious star power when it comes to making memories for Disney Park Guests.

A recent Guest aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship shared their Meet and Greet encounter with her daughter’s favorite princess. While the performer’s exceptional portrayal of Belle was certainly worth talking about, it’s what she did for the family’s last day that took their breath away.

More Than a Meet and Greet

@marvelous.mrs.morin

Meeting Belle on our last disney cruise is something we will truly never forget. My daughter still cannot stop talking about these experiences and Belle absolutely made her dreams come true! #belle #beautyandthebeast #disneycruise #disneycruiseline #disneyprincesses #disneyprincess #disneymemories

♬ Beauty and the Beast – Dream House

It should be worth mentioning that Disney Cruises are far different from a day at the theme parks. Where characters at the Parks might interact with hundreds of Guests per day, a ship caps off that number to allow for a more intimate experience. This allowed the Cast Member playing Belle to do something that one young Guest and her family will never forget.

Making Memories and Magic

Disney has always been in the habit of making dreams come true, and that’s precisely what this performer did for @marvelous.mrs.mornin’s daughter. Belle is one of the studio’s most iconic princesses, and the Cast Member definitely went above and beyond the call of duty in earning her mantel.

Belle and Guest at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall
Credit: Disney

It’s already a big job to continuously keep a character alive for countless kids and adult Guests aboard a Disney cruise ship, but to go out of her way to recognize and form a connection with this little girl is absolutely magical. It’s acts of kindness like this that will stay with Guests for the rest of their lives.

The cherry on the sundae was the absolutely enchanting note Belle left for the girl and her family. This clearly wasn’t Disney’s instruction, but the Cast Member acting of her own accord. Similar to Scar’s actor recently breaking character to comfort an audience of kids, this is just another prime example of Disney’s staff being responsible for the company’s trademark magic.

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

