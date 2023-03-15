Disney Character Meet and Greet Leaves Family in Tears

It’s no secret that Disney’s incredibly talented staff of Cast Members and character performers are responsible for making all the magic happen at the Disney Parks. It takes an army of hundreds to make one Park function, but it takes a trained professional team to bring Disney Character Meet and Greets to life.

Performing as a Disney character isn’t as easy as slipping on a costume, and they go through a course of rigorous prep work and training before they’re ready to greet the fans. Needless to say, they have some serious star power when it comes to making memories for Disney Park Guests.

A recent Guest aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship shared their Meet and Greet encounter with her daughter’s favorite princess. While the performer’s exceptional portrayal of Belle was certainly worth talking about, it’s what she did for the family’s last day that took their breath away.

More Than a Meet and Greet

It should be worth mentioning that Disney Cruises are far different from a day at the theme parks. Where characters at the Parks might interact with hundreds of Guests per day, a ship caps off that number to allow for a more intimate experience. This allowed the Cast Member playing Belle to do something that one young Guest and her family will never forget.

Making Memories and Magic

Disney has always been in the habit of making dreams come true, and that’s precisely what this performer did for @marvelous.mrs.mornin’s daughter. Belle is one of the studio’s most iconic princesses, and the Cast Member definitely went above and beyond the call of duty in earning her mantel.

It’s already a big job to continuously keep a character alive for countless kids and adult Guests aboard a Disney cruise ship, but to go out of her way to recognize and form a connection with this little girl is absolutely magical. It’s acts of kindness like this that will stay with Guests for the rest of their lives.

The cherry on the sundae was the absolutely enchanting note Belle left for the girl and her family. This clearly wasn’t Disney’s instruction, but the Cast Member acting of her own accord. Similar to Scar’s actor recently breaking character to comfort an audience of kids, this is just another prime example of Disney’s staff being responsible for the company’s trademark magic.