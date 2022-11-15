Disney has just revealed some major changes to how Guests are visiting the Parks.

The Walt Disney World Resort offers Guests the choice of choosing how many days to visit, with various packages and ticket pricing plans. But Disney will be implementing changes on single-day tickets specifically very soon.

Previously, prices were determined by what time of the year you were visiting. Now, prices will also be determined by which Park you’re visiting.

As revealed by Disney moments ago, prices for one-day tickets will now be determined by which Park you’re at and on which day you’re visiting. This was confirmed earlier Tuesday morning by reporter Scott Gustin, who shared the news on Twitter:

NEW: Starting Dec. 8, Walt Disney World will implement park specific pricing for 1 day 1 park tickets. Prices will vary based on park and date. Ranges: Animal Kingdom: $109 – $159 (no increase) Hollywood Studios: $124 – $179 EPCOT: $114 – $179 Magic Kingdom: $124 – $189

As you can see, a single-day ticket for Magic Kingdom will now reach up to $189, a staggering amount of money for one day at Walt Disney World. Both Hollywood Studios and EPCOT are near this same price point with $179 days, and Animal Kingdom brings up the rear with $159, the lowest of the higher-end costs.

This news comes just after the reveal that Annual Passes would see an increase in price as well, even though Guests still cannot purchase all four passes at The Walt Disney World.

