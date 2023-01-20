Buyer Beware: Disney Cruise Line’s Latest Sale is Quite Misleading

Disney Cruise Line is running a new promotion for Guests; however, the promo isn’t a discount and is very misleading for potential cruisegoers opening up their email mailboxes.

Disney Cruise Line consistently ranks among the top cruise lines in the world and is known as the best cruise line for families, and it’s easy to see why. Disney Cruise Line combines the magic of Disney Parks with the fantastic dining of Disney Resorts and the incomparable Disney service. From your departure from port and embarkation on your cruise adventure to your arrival back home, passengers experience the magic, wonder, adventure, and relaxation in one perfect vacation.

The Disney Cruise Line fleet consists of Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish. The cruise line also operates its own private island getaway called Castaway Cay.

However, with all that fantastic service and high-quality cruising, there is a trade-off. And that is the cost. Disney Cruise Line itineraries are much more pricey than other cruise line operators such as Carnival Cruises, Royal Caribbean, and Norweigan Cruise Line.

From time to time, The Walt Disney Company offers limited-time promotions and sales to help entice new and returning Guests to come aboard.

The latest Disney Cruise Line promotion that Disney offers Guests is 50% off your next cruise deposit. However, according to the fine print on the “sale,” the “remaining deposit balance is due at the time of final payment.” What kind of sick joke is this?

Some would claim that this isn’t much of a sale. In an email we received, the subject title says, “get 50% off your deposit on select Florida sailings.” After reading through the details, this might seem a little misleading to some.

If Disney is actually serious about encouraging new Guests to experience their first Disney Cruise, especially in an environment where middle-class families feel the everyday pressures of raising prices. In that case, it might help if they had an actual sale and not some bait-and-switch scheme.

