Bob Chapek Exits Disney With Genius Parting Gift

Two weeks ago, The Walt Disney Company acquired an unfinished German Cruise Ship called the Global Dream. We now have learned how much of a discount Disney got to buy the uncompleted vessel.

According to the news site Capital, Disney only shelled out $41 million for the unfinished Global Dream, which was around 75% finished while under construction at MV Werften in Germany. At the start of 2022, the shipbuilder MV Werften filed for bankruptcy and was forced to liquidate the assets placed on the construction site.

The initial cost for Global Dream is estimated to be around $1.8 billion to construct, leaving Disney with plenty of wiggle room to enhance the cruise ship while still coming in under cost for what will be its newest member of the Disney Cruise Line fleet. At a $41 million price, that’s just over two percent of the original ship’s estimated cost.

Disney expects to partner with shipbuilder Meyer-Werft. The two have worked on several other ships in the past. Meyer-Werft, in the short term, will take over operations of the former MV Werften shipyard in Wismar to complete and outfit the new ship.

Based on the financial filings from Disney, the company is expected to spend another $1 billion in completing the construction of the cruise. In the SEC filings, Disney also states, “total costs are anticipated to be less than our recent fleet additions,” noting the cost is “not material.”

Disney Cruise Line mentioned the “acquisition of a partially completed ship that will bring the magic of a Disney Cruise Line vacation to new global destinations” when they announced the purchase. Disney said they will “feature innovative Disney experiences along with the dazzling entertainment, world-class dining, and legendary Guest service that set Disney Cruise Line apart.”

Are you excited about DCL’s newest ship?