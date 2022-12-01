Iger’s Greatest Challenge at Disney: Finding The Next Chapek

in Disney

Posted on by Mark Friedman Leave a comment
Bob Iger (left) and Bob Chapek (right) at Galaxy's Edge

Credit: Disney

Recently re-appointed Disney CEO Bob Iger has an extensive to-do list in his second go-around as the leader of the entertainment giant, one of which is finding his replacement.

Bob Chapek Bob Iger The Walt Disney Company
Credit: CNBC

One of Iger’s most important tasks over the next two years in his return to Disney will be to find his ultimate (and hopefully his final) successor, which he failed to do in his first go-around.

When Iger shocked the media landscape a week ago by returning to Disney, the company he ran for over 15 years, the announcement came with a mandate. The board of directors said that Bob Iger will have to “set the strategic direction for renewed growth” at the company and “to work closely with the Board in developing a successor to lead the Company after his term.”

For Iger, this could be his most challenging task in his second time as CEO. There is no obvious heir apparent to point to within the Disney corporation. Despite being one of Disney’s most successful CEOs in the company’s history, Iger had previously delayed a planned retirement before stepping down and tapping on the shoulder of Chapek in 2020.

It’s safe to say that he doesn’t have the best track record regarding succession plans.

Bob Iger
Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Disney’s executive ranks have many contenders, but it’s tough to determine who is the best fit. Names like Josh D’Amaro, Alan Bergman, Christine McCarthy, Jimmy Pitaro, and Dana Walden come to mind, but all certainly have their drawbacks.

Will it be possible to replace Iger? That is the most pressing question during the next two years. Finding someone to lead Disney is difficult because it’s unlike any other company.

Succession will be the most crucial item for Iger to address moving forward.

Who do you think Iger’s successor should be?

 

Tagged:Bob IgerDisneyThe Walt Disney Company

Mark Friedman

My name is Mark Friedman, and I am a passionate fan of Disney. As a native Floridian, visits to Walt Disney World were a frequent vacation for my family when I was growing up. When I am not writing articles for Inside The Magic, I spend most of my time with my wife and kids. During my day job, I typically track the stock market looking for currently underappreciated businesses. Outside of family and work, my other two full-time passions are Florida Atlantic University Athletics and spending time volunteering for my fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi.

Be the first to comment!