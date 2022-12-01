Iger’s Greatest Challenge at Disney: Finding The Next Chapek

Recently re-appointed Disney CEO Bob Iger has an extensive to-do list in his second go-around as the leader of the entertainment giant, one of which is finding his replacement.

One of Iger’s most important tasks over the next two years in his return to Disney will be to find his ultimate (and hopefully his final) successor, which he failed to do in his first go-around.

When Iger shocked the media landscape a week ago by returning to Disney, the company he ran for over 15 years, the announcement came with a mandate. The board of directors said that Bob Iger will have to “set the strategic direction for renewed growth” at the company and “to work closely with the Board in developing a successor to lead the Company after his term.”

For Iger, this could be his most challenging task in his second time as CEO. There is no obvious heir apparent to point to within the Disney corporation. Despite being one of Disney’s most successful CEOs in the company’s history, Iger had previously delayed a planned retirement before stepping down and tapping on the shoulder of Chapek in 2020.

It’s safe to say that he doesn’t have the best track record regarding succession plans.

Disney’s executive ranks have many contenders, but it’s tough to determine who is the best fit. Names like Josh D’Amaro, Alan Bergman, Christine McCarthy, Jimmy Pitaro, and Dana Walden come to mind, but all certainly have their drawbacks.

Will it be possible to replace Iger? That is the most pressing question during the next two years. Finding someone to lead Disney is difficult because it’s unlike any other company.

Succession will be the most crucial item for Iger to address moving forward.

Who do you think Iger’s successor should be?