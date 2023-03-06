Disney Character Shoves Another In Rush Back Stage

Walt Disney World Resort character performers make the magic real for Guests of all ages. From Mickey Mouse to Cinderella, who doesn’t want to step into their favorite Disney story?

But even at The Most Magical Place on Earth, things don’t always go as planned! Disney Character “Fail” video compilations are some of the most popular online. Maybe humans love seeing things go wrong in such a structured environment, or we’re all just looking for a laugh.

Most recently, TikToker Devon Eriole (@devoneriole) shared a video of Donald Duck and Country Bear Big Al trying to go backstage together after a meet-and-greet at EPCOT. Big Al struggled to fit through the door, and a visibly frustrated Donald, in line with his stubborn character, attempted to push him:

Guests laughed and shouted their suggestions to Big Al, who eventually went through the door sideways. Onlookers cheered as Donald Duck gleefully made his way through the door.

Little moments like these won’t appear in a Disney Parks television commercial but indeed leave a magical mark on nearby Guests. In January, we shared a similar interaction between Kevin from Pixar’s Up (2009) and a group of nearby Guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The bird unknowingly had its beak and eyes pointed right at the sun, and Guests playfully warned him to look away unless he wanted to go blind! The heartwarming video reminded many fans at home what they love so much about Walt Disney World Resort.

Share your most memorable Walt Disney World character interaction with Inside the Magic in the comments!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.