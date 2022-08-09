Several Character Changes Confirmed To Happen Soon at Walt Disney World

When Disney World reopened in July 2020, they brought along some reimagined ways for Guests to spot characters, including on pop-up cavalcades at the theme parks and other surprise appearances of characters frolicking around, such as Joy and Pooh in the fields at EPCOT or Pooh and friends at Crystal Palace in Magic Kingdom.

However, as the world fights the ongoing pandemic, Disney brought socially distanced meet and greets and socially distanced character dining back to the Parks.

Months later, Disney completely stopped social distancing protocols as Disney Guests can once again hug Mickey Mouse and friends.

Now, Disney World is bringing back even more of the character meet and greets, including some fan-favorites from pre-pandemic.

Here are the character changes you need to know about happening soon at Walt Disney World.

Pooh and Tigger Return to Magic Kingdom

Although we don’t have a concrete date yet, Disney Parks Blog shared last month that Pooh and Tigger would soon return to their meeting spot in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom. Additionally, the Walt Disney World website states this offering will be “returning soon”.

Storybook Circus Pals Return to Pete’s Silly Sideshow

Storybook Circus pals like The Great Goofini will soon greet Guests once again in Pete’s Silly Sideshow in New Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom. Although Disney has not set a date for the return, Disney Parks Blog did share these changes would be coming in the next few months.

Meet the Toys in Toy Story Land – Returning Soon!

Woody, Jessie, and Buzz will soon return to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Walt Disney World website lists this offering as “returning soon” and describes it as:

Round up the gang and get those batteries charged! Shake the snakes out of your boots and say howdy to Sheriff Woody. Yodel a hello to Jessie the Cowgirl. Remember to greet Buzz Lightyear with your best Space Ranger salute—he’s always looking for a few good toys. These pals had some amazing adventures together, and now they’re looking forward to making new memories with you.

Donald’s Dino-Bash! Returning to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Donald Duck, Chip, Dale, Pluto, and more will soon return to Donald’s Dino-Bash at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The Walt Disney World website lists this offering as “returning soon” and describes it as:

Donald Duck just heard the news—some of his feathered ancestors were dinosaurs! To mark this inquackable discovery, he’s transformed this land into a celebration for the ages. He’s also unearthed more old friends than Disney’s Animal Kingdom park has ever seen before—including Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto and Launchpad McQuack. You can even catch Chip ’n Dale—sporting some nutty dino-inspired costumes.

Characters Return to ‘Ohana Breakfast

The ‘Ohana Best Friends Breakfast will return to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort on September 27. Guests can once again visit Lilo, Stitch, Mickey, and Pluto while feasting on a delicious breakfast.

Winnie the Pooh and Friends Return to The Crystal Palace

Magic Kingdom Guests can join Winnie the Pooh and friends once again at The Crystal Palace: A Buffet with Characters starting September 20.

Minnie and Friends Return to Cape May Café

Cape May Café Minnie’s Beach Bash Breakfast will return to Disney’s Beach Club Resort on October 4. Meet classic Disney characters in beachwear while enjoying a buffet with Mickey & Minnie waffles, Salted Caramel “Beach Buns,” and more.

Which character change are you looking forward to most at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.