“Drunk” Character Performer Stumbles at Magic Kingdom

As extraordinary as Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort characters are, something is captivating about viral videos of “Disney Character fails.” In such a controlled, “magical” environment, it’s all the more interesting when things go wrong.

One recent Walt Disney World Resort Guest had the rare experience of seeing a Disney Character Performer mess up in person. Reddit user u/Hakuna-Matata1980 alleges that a “drunk” Daisy Duck struggled to greet Guests and exhibited strange behavior.

“We saw Daisy stumbling around and tripping while waving at people at magic kingdom. Two cast members were trying to help her,” the Guest recalled. “She was definitely drunk.”

“It was definitely memorable,” the Guest concluded.

But not everyone believed the Guest’s story. Disney Entertainment Cast Members undergo grueling auditions, and few are selected. While it’s possible that Daisy Duck’s performer showed up to work drunk, it’s doubtful that someone who worked so hard for their job would put it at risk in such a way.

Disney Parks fans who previously witnessed similar events argued that the character might have been overheated in the swampy Central Florida climate.

“Was it hot that day? Those costumes can get very very hot in the heat,” u/Rra2323 wrote. “A lot of times on a hot day you’ll see the parade performers start to sway and a cast member run over to catch them before they fall and then rush them backstage. Granted, they’re usually dancing while in a sweatbox, but it’s still not easy.”

“Yeah they prob just started getting dizzy,” u/cynicalsadboi3657 agreed. “I feel like if they were drunk they wouldn’t keep waving at any person who notices them.”

Have you ever witnessed a Disney character “fail?” Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.