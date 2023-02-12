Disney’s Classic, Scary Dark Ride Reopens at Park After Closure

A beloved ride at the Disneyland Resort made its return recently, signifying the end of a very popular seasonal change.

As we all know, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is filled to the brim with magical experiences. From attractions like Space Mountain and Matterhorn Bobsleds to the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle, Guests are in for a great time when visiting “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

However, no theme park ride or attraction, including those at Universal Studios, Six Flags, Knott’s Berry Farms, LEGOLAND, or SeaWorld, compares to the legendary status of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion.

At the Haunted Mansion, there’s always room for one more happy haunt. Here, Guests can take a seat in a gloomy Doom Buggy for a spooky tour through a house full of spooky encounters. During the Halloween season, Disneyland officially closes the ride today to make way for its annual holiday overlay featuring characters and scenery from Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993).

For a limited time, The Haunted Mansion welcomes Guests into a new vision inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). Guests will be able to see Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and even Zero, who will take over The Haunted Mansion at New Orleans Square for the 21st time since this holiday overlay began in 2001. While exciting to many, this overlay lacks in comparison to the original version of the ride. Thankfully, the Haunted Mansion returned to its normal state over the weekend, returning on February 10. It’s important to note that Walt Disney World’s version of the Haunted Mansion does not receive this overlay, with the one in Magic Kingdom staying the same all year long.

“Oct. 16 next year marks 100 years since Walt and his brother Roy introduced the magic of Disney to the world and unlocked a special kind of wonder in people’s lives across the globe,” the company said. “Disney will celebrate characters and stories from this first 100 years throughout 2023.”

In addition, Disney Parks worldwide will be home to various homages, exclusive decorations, new entertainment offerings, and so much more!

