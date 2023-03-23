Disney Makes Even More Changes To ‘The Little Mermaid’

In a recent interview, The Little Mermaid (2023) actress and singer Halle Bailey revealed her favorite change to Ariel, and it’s a significant departure from the original 1989 classic.

Based on the classic 1989 animated film that featured classic songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, Walt Disney Studios’ live-action version of The Little Mermaid directed by Rob Marshall has already made many changes from the source material to mostly positive reactions from fans.

Not only are the people actual humans, but the fish are more realistic, there are two new songs by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ariel is played by a black actress.

The exciting changes will surely bring life back into a 34-year-old movie and an even older story written by Hans Christian Andersen. However, there’s one more big change that has star Halle Bailey excited.

‘The Little Mermaid’ Gives Ariel More Agency

In an interview with Edition Modern Luxury, Halle Bailey revealed that this Little Mermaid has a more modern spin on the character, giving more agency to her character.

One of the biggest complaints about Disney’s original movie was that Ariel ultimately left her life and family because she had fallen in love with Prince Eric. That changes in 2023.

“I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy. It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life, and what she wants.”

Bailey continued, “As women, we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above. And I’m glad that Disney is updating some of those themes.”

However, it wasn’t just Ariel who was given more agency. Bailey received confidence from her character as well.

“I pushed myself as far as I’ve ever pushed myself in life. And I feel like the message from [Ariel] was to know that you’ve always had it in you.”

It’s good to see that Bailey is taking so much of Ariel’s strength with her, especially when she had to spend 13 hours a day in the water.

The Little Mermaid is set to release on May 26, 2023, and will star Halle Bailey along with Melissa McCarthy as the evil sea witch Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the crab.

