Multiple Disney LEGO Games Cancelled

Despite years of development, several Disney LEGO games developed by the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned studio TT Games are kaput, including some Disney and Marvel Titles.

TT Games is a video game publisher that has made LEGO-based titles for about 20 years, such as LEGO Star Wars (2006), LEGO DC Super-Villains (2018), and LEGO Dimensions (2015). Most recently, they garnered acclaim with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (2022), which sold over 3.2 million copies over its first two weeks, the biggest LEGO game launch ever.

However, things have not been looking great for the long-standing game studio. Despite the success of The Skywalker Saga, employees accused the company of bullying, working unbelievably long hours, and sexism. And it looks like 2023 is about to get even worse.

Disney, Marvel, DC, And More LEGO Games Have Been Axed

As reported by Nintendo Life, multiple LEGO titles have been canceled by TT Games.

The biggest game we won’t be seeing would have been a Disney LEGO game featuring multiple worlds and characters from Disney IPs that was in development for four years. Referred to as ‘Project Marley,’ this would have included characters from The Muppets, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Pirates Of The Caribbean, Frozen, Toy Story, Winnie The Pooh, and The Jungle Book interacting in a combined world.

Other titles that won’t see the light of day are a Guardians Of The Galaxy title and a non-LEGO game that would have featured characters from different Warner Bros. franchises, including DC, Rick & Morty, and Stranger Things.

Additionally, DLC for The Skywalker Saga based around The Mandalorian will most likely not be released, as well as a new Batman game.

What Does This Mean For LEGO Games In The Future?

No official reason for these projects ending so abruptly has been revealed, but there have been a few rumors. One belief is that TT Games is working on a Harry Potter game that covers multiple stories and timelines similar to The Skywalker Saga, so they’re focusing on that.

Another theory is that managing all these different companies and franchises is becoming more complex, mainly after Disney has succeeded with the recently released Disney Dreamlight Valley (2022). They may feel like they don’t need these LEGO games anymore.

But no matter the reason, we could be looking at a massive shift for LEGO games in the future. They have remained relatively consistent over the past two decades regarding quality and content because most games have had a consistent developer: TT Games.

The brand has now spread to companies like Clockstone STUDIO, Light Brick Studio, and even 2K Studios for future LEGO sports games. It could be the end of the LEGO video game era.

What do you think is going to happen? What franchise would you like to see get the LEGO treatment? Let us know in the comments below.