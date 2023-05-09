The Mando-Verse Movie Could Be ‘Star Wars’ Answer to ‘Endgame’

The Mandalorian Season 3 might have left us all in a state of unbearable grief, because no one really knows when Season 4 will arrive, but there’s plenty to look forward to. Not only is Ahsoka (2023) just a couple of months away, but it was also recently announced that there’s a Mando-Verse movie in development, which is actually heading to theaters.

We don’t know a great deal about the upcoming project, but based on all the information we do have, the film is already shaping up to the faraway galaxy’s answer to the epic superhero ensemble Avengers: Endgame (2019), and here’s why…

1. Character Ensemble

While we have no idea what the Mando-Verse movie will be about, we do know that it will be a crossover of sorts that will see many characters coming together, from The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and perhaps even other Star Wars shows.

So expect to see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Grogu team up, and hopefully the likes of many other characters from their shows too. In other words, Rebels… assemble!

2. “A Defining Moment”

Since the Mando-Verse movie was announced at this year’s Star Wars Celebration, director Dave Filoni has teased on more than one occasion that the film will revolve around a major event of some kind, the details of which he is, of course, keeping close to the chest.

In an interview with The Wrap, Filoni said, “I think that the reality of there being a big event in this time period [the Mando-Verse] is very real”, and in a more recent interview with Empire, he said that the film will feature “moments that define an era”.

Here’s what he said in full:

“The way I look at it, there are [small] stories, and then there’s the big story of the day, too. A New Hope, Empire and Return Of The Jedi tell the important parts of the tale that really define the history of the period. There are all kinds of sub-stories underneath that. We’ve been building all these small stories. To me, a theatrical experience has to have a big idea — a monumental moment in the time period that changes what’s happening. What Tony [Gilroy] has done [in Andor] and what we did in Rebels, everything then changes when Luke blows up the Death Star. You’re looking for those moments that define an era, and that’s what the films really should be about — whether it’s characters coming together, or a defining moment. There are little things along the way that I’ve built across different mediums, all in preparation for things that come later.”

3. Theatrical Release

While a crossover event has been on the table for some time, we all expected a feature-length episode on Disney+. But when the Mando-Verse movie was announced at Star Wars Celebration, it was revealed that it will be one of three theatrical releases.

So it’s reasonable to expect that this crossover will indeed be one of epic proportions. While it likely won’t revolve around a universe-shattering event a’ la Endgame, in which Thanos (Josh Brolin) wipes out half of all life, the stakes will undoubtedly be high nonetheless.

4. Possible Time Travel

When it comes to Ahsoka, we’re probably starting to sound like a broken record. And though we might be very wrong with our theories that the upcoming series will reintroduce the “World Between Worlds” storyline, all the clues are pointing towards it happening.

If it does happen, it could help lay the foundation for the Mando-Verse movie. And with time travel on the cards, we could end up “revisiting” iconic moments from Star Wars history in the same way Endgame does with previous Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

5. A Thanos-Like Villain

He might not be big and purple like Thanos, but Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who will be making his first live-action appearance in Ahsoka, is blue-skinned, and is incredibly powerful in his own right.

Fans have been waiting to see Thrawn return to Star Wars ever since the dramatic Season 4 finale in Rebels, and though he’s no Darth Vader or Emperor Palpatine, he’s still widely considered to be one of the biggest villains in the Star Wars universe.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and Ray Stevenson (Baylan).

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ in August.

Are you excited for the Mando-Verse movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!