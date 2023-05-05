‘Andor’ Showrunner Gives Surprising Update on Second Season

Andor Season 2 will be one for the books…

Including The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, The Bad Batch, and the entire Sequel Trilogy, Andor has given Star Wars fans some of the best in-universe content in the Galaxy. To this point, the series has been deep, gripping, dramatic, gritty, and very Star Wars without a single lightsaber, and Season 2 might just be even better.

The first Season of Andor was memorable for many key moments. Though some fans complained of a slow start, it was establishing something great. What Star Wars fan could forget Kino Loy’s (Andy Serkis) epic monologue, capped off with the inspiring chant, “One Way Out!”? It got the blood pumping and made fans want Cassian (Diego Luna) and all the prisoners to succeed.

That wasn’t it either. On top of awesome moments like Luthen Rael’s (Stellan Skarsgård) ship, The Eye of Aldhani, and Cassian’s (Luna) gradual turn to the Rebellion, there were two more monologues worthy of stage and screen. Luthen’s (Skarsgård) speech about what he has sacrificed as part of the Rebellion, and of course, Maarva Andor’s (Fiona Shaw) “Fight the Empire” charge, followed by the uprising on Ferrix.

The entire series to this point has given many great moments of goosebumps as fans watched the Rebellion gaining ground, not only physically, but in the minds and hearts of the people of the Galaxy, most predominantly, Cassian (Luna) himself. Now, as is tradition, Season 2 has to match or do better than its predecessor, and these new updates make that seem promising.

Empire Online covered comments by showrunner Tony Gilroy, in which he confirmed not only would Season 2 of Andor end three days before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) but that it would be even more intense than the first season. Both Gilroy and Luna discussed how the characters will take more risks and that there will be no punches pulled in the second season. In speaking of the script, Gilroy touted his passion for the story:

“This is 1,500 pages of the most dynamic material in these people’s lives to deal with. We got it right the first time, and you don’t want to let your foot off the gas.”

For those Star Wars fans that complained about Season 1 having a slow start, it seems like Gilroy, Luna, and others heard that and won’t be allowing those same complaints in the second season. As fans know, the stakes will be much higher, and things will be coming to the boiling point that audiences watched in Rogue One. What will the heroes have to sacrifice to get to that point? Who will survive?

Andor Season 2 begins streaming sometime in 2024 and stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, and Andy Serkis as Kino Loy. The series will pick up the pieces from Season 1 and see a determined Cassian (Luna) in his continued fight against the Empire.

