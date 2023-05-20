Final Voyage for ‘Star Wars’: Galactic Starcruiser Has Officially Sold Out

Just over a year after opening the first-of-its-kind Star Wars hotel, Walt Disney World Resort announced its permanent closure. And now, we have just now learned that its final voyage has officially sold out!

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opened on March 1, 2022. Though initial sailings of the immersive galactic experience sold out immediately, occupancy dropped in the following months. Reports of poor technology and customer service appeared to scare away the already-limited number of Guests who could afford the premium cost.

Months ago, Walt Disney World Resort introduced 30% off discounts to save the failing Star Wars hotel, which initially cost up to six thousand dollars for a two-night stay. Later, they slashed voyages from three a week to two. But it wasn’t enough. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will take its final journey from September 28 to 30, 2023.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was the first genuinely immersive Walt Disney World Resort hotel, connected directly to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Dedicated entertainment Cast Members worked diligently to bring the magic to life, connecting Guests’ experiences on rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run to their stories on board the ship.

The decision comes among other company-wide budget cuts and layoffs. Hours earlier, Walt Disney Imagineering announced that it would officially cancel its one billion dollar move to Lake Nona, Florida. It is currently unknown what will happen to Imagineers and Starcruiser Cast Members whose roles will soon be eliminated.

Given the surprising announcement, we have now just learned that the final voyage for this unique experience has officially sold out:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’s final voyage on Sept. 28-30, 2023 has sold out. pic.twitter.com/0wIcKGUeTn — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) May 20, 2023

New bookings remain paused until May 26, but Guests booked on the canceled October – December voyages were given first priority to rebook dates now through September. The final journey was a must-have ticket.

