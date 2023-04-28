Major Change Announced For Costly ‘Star Wars’: Galactic Starcruiser

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has been making waves since its inception at D23 Expo 2017 in Anaheim, Southern California. Then, in March last year, the 2-day, 2-night adventure officially opened and welcomed Guests onboard the immersive world of the Halcyon.

But, its cost has caused significant backlash and feedback, leading Disney Parks to enact a major change to the pricey experience.

Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida) welcomes millions of Guests each year. Even though The Walt Disney Company has divided opinion in recent years with the introduction of the paid FastPass service, Disney Genie+, and the continuing use of the polarizing Park Pass reservation system and its Park Hopper attribute, Disney fans flock to the Resort for their dose of Disney magic. Though, some say that magic is gone and will “never again” return.

But with over 25 Disney Resort hotels spread over the giant theme park estate, Guests can harness their own wallets to match their chosen Disney experience. From Value Resorts like Disney’s Pop Century Resort to Moderate offerings like Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort to Deluxe hotels like Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and Disney’s Contemporary Resort, vacations to Disney World can vary quite significantly.

One stay at Disney World sent shockwaves through the fandom when it debuted last year. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opened in the Disney’s Hollywood Studios area last March to mixed reviews. While some applauded its immersive adventure element, most blasted its astronomical price, which sees starting prices for a standard cabin beginning around $5,000.

The 2-day, 2-night adventure welcomes Guests to take part in the storytelling of the Star Wars universe, even going so far as to link Guests up with adventures in the Black Spire Outpost, AKA Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. As part of the experience, Guests will embark on a trip to Batuu at Hollywood Studios where they will be able to ride iconic attractions like Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, as well as take in the local delicacies and beverages at Oga’s Cantina or build a lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop.

When the Halcyon launched, voyages could be booked throughout the year on most days — weekdays and weekends. Since, the company has drastically reduced the number of voyages, seemingly due to the lack of bookings from Guests. Just recently, Disney announced a huge Annual Passholder discount for the following voyages:

April 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29

May 1, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 25, 29 and 31

June 2, 4, 6, 14, 18, 20, 24, 26 and 28

And that Annual Passholder discount has been extended with an additional voyage added on July 2, 2023.

But that is not the only change that has happened for the Star Wars: Galatic Starcruiser. Disney Parks have just revealed another major pricing change for the costly experience, seemingly in an effort to attract more Guests to the halls of the Halcyon to experience the galaxy far, far away.

Per WDW Info, Disney Visa Cardmembers are now able to book the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser with a 30% discount, much like the Annual Passholders were offered. The dates of these reduced voyages are:

May: 1, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 25, 29 and 31

June: 2, 4, 6, 14, 18, 20, 24, 26 and 28

July: 2, 8, 10, 22, 24 and 30

August: 3, 13 and 29

September: 8 and 16

For full terms and conditions, head to the Walt Disney World website.

The Star Wars: Galatic Starcruiser offers experiences like the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, the Sublight Lounge, Lightsaber Training, and Bridge Training.

The discount announcement comes as Disney CEO Bob Iger and the Walt Disney World Resort sue Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his government’s retaliation to their views on his controversial Florida Parental Rights in Education bill and the subsequent fallout, including the dismantling of Disney’s special district Reedy Creek.

