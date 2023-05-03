Disney’s Starcruiser Completely Sold Out Ahead of ‘Star Wars’ Event

One of the most divisive experiences on the Walt Disney World property is now completely booked for an upcoming holiday.

The Walt Disney World Resort has changed quite a bit in the last few years. From new and exciting rides such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle/Run in Magic Kingdom to brand-new food and beverage options, there’s never been a better time to visit ‘The Most Magical Place on Earth” than right now.

However, one of the most exciting new additions to the Walt Disney World Resort is not an attraction in the traditional sense.

As many of you already know, Disney’s Hollywood Studios features Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, man immersive land where Guests can live out their very own Star Wars adventures. Guests can enjoy two incredible attractions as well as build their own lightsabers and interact with characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, and Chewbacca.

However, the most impressive part of this land is not accessible to most Guests. In 2022, Disney completed the Star Wars Galactic Cruiser, a place for Star Wars fans to stay while they visit Walt Disney World.

Part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion which opened in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this state-of-the-art hotel is advertised as an incredibly immersive experience, allowing Guests to live out their very own Star Wars adventure while onboard the Corellian-made Halcyon starcruiser.