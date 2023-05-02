This Essential Theme Park Item Just Got More Expensive at Universal

Guests at Universal Studios looking for a treat are in for a rude awakening with another price increase taking over.

When Guests visit Florida, they are faced with quite a few options when it comes to theme parks. From Walt Disney World to LEGOLAND, Guests have plenty of options when it comes to incredible theme park experiences.

However, Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, arguably has the best collection of rides, attractions, and experiences in the state.

Unfortunately, Universal Studios is not immune to the worst part about theme parks: price increases. It seems like no matter where you visit, things have gotten more expensive. This is especially true for Disney Parks and Resorts, with a simple seven-day vacation costing hundreds more than it used to just a few years ago.

Price hikes don’t just affect Guests’ tickets or annual passes, however. Food is a very necessary item once inside a theme park and companies know this. As a result, food, snacks, drinks, and treats have all seen price increases too over the last few years.

One of Universa’s most iconic snack items is the Big Pink Donut, an item inspired by Homer’s favorite snack from Lard Lad Donuts in The Simpsons.

This was revealed by Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) on Twitter:

The Simpsons Big Pink Donuts Have Increased in Price Once Again By Another $1. The Big Pink Donut Is Now Available At $10.99. pic.twitter.com/krdD4haUH0 — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) May 2, 2023

The donut has faced price increases multiple times, and this is just the latest increase. Guests wanting to enjoy this tasty and colorful treat will have to pay $11 now, an insane price for a donut. However, this item is quite large, so you’re at least not getting totally ripped off, yet.

The future of the Simpson family at Universal is uncertain, to say the least. Of course, Disney now owns the iconic yellow family, meaning there’s always the chance a contract may be renegotiated to allow Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie to make their way into Disney. Universal has made some curious changes regarding The Simpsons lately, indicating the theme park may be looking to change things up.

