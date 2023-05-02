Disney Ride Shut Down After Guests Go Missing

A popular attraction at the Disneyland Resort came to a complete stop, with some Guests going missing on the ride.

Disneyland is home to some of the most iconic and beloved theme park attractions in the entire world. From “it’s a small world” and Alice in Wonderland to Pirates of the Caribbean and the Matterhorn Bobsleds, Disneyland has it all. Of course, there’s also the iconic roller coaster located at the Park.

Space Mountain is a very special roller coaster. First opening in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, the ride was quickly brought to all the other Disney Parks and Resorts across the world. Its iconic white exterior is a landmark in the Disney Park community. Space Mountain may be one of the most classic and iconic roller coasters in the entire world. Since it first opened in Orlando, Florida, at the Magic Kingdom, the ride has made its way into five Disney Resorts, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disney, and Disneyland Paris.

However, for a few Guests, this attraction did not go to plan.

Guests riding Disneyland’s version of Tomorrowland were in for a rude awakening, with the roller coaster coming to a complete stop, as you can see below:

The Reddit post was accompanied by a caption that explained the situation. “All the lights came on and we had to sit for a half hour. Well not all of us.”

The user explains that a group of three other Guests escaped their restraints and walked to the exit themselves. This meant Cast Members had to clear the entire ride before letting anyone else out to ensure the safety of everyone in the building.

Hopping out of your ride vehicle is certainly not advised and could result in serious injury, although this does not mean we haven’t seen Guests engage in such behavior.

