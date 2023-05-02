Disney Gives Iconic Theme Park Ride an Inclusive Makeover

Guests will notice a few changes have been made to one of Disney’s most iconic and cherished theme park attractions.

Few rides are as well known or beloved as Disney’s “it’s a small world.” It’s an experience you either love or hate, but there’s no denying the importance of this slow-moving boat ride in Walt Disney’s history. “it’s a small world” has delighted and annoyed Guests for decades.

“it’s a small world” can be found at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

However, the version found at Disneyland Paris has been closed for nearly two years as it underwent an extensive refurbishment.

The ride closed to Guests visiting Disneyland Paris on November 29, 2021. However, Disneyland Paris is about to bring this classic ride back. “it’s a small world” is set to officially reopen on May 5, 2023, with previews already happening at the Resort.

During these previews, Guests have noticed quite a few changes to this iconic attraction, most notably the more inclusive characters sprinkled around the ride. Much like Disneyland’s and Walt Disney World’s versions of the ride, dolls in wheelchairs can be seen on the ride:

♿️ As part of Disneyland Paris’ diversity and inclusion goals, ‘it’s a small world’ now features several dolls in wheelchairs throughout the attraction: pic.twitter.com/T3CppJ2WlR — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 1, 2023

This is the latest move Disney has made in its attempt to make its theme parks more inclusive. As we stated earlier, Disney updated a few dolls on Walt Disney World’s version of “it’s a small world” earlier this year.

This just goes to show that Disney is always willing to update even its most iconic and historic attractions.

As we stated earlier, “it’s a small world” will officially reopen to Guests at Disneyland Paris on May 5, 2023, and we could not be more excited to welcome back this historic experience.

What’s your favorite classic Disney ride? Do you enjoy “it’s a small world?”