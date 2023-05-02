Johnny Depp Makes Return as Jack Sparrow, According to Disney Guests

A few Guests are convinced the infamous Hollywood celebrity made an appearance at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Disney is well known for its animated feature films, theme parks, and cruise line, all of which continue to expand day by day. Fans of Disney always have something new and exciting to look forward to, whether that be a new film, ride, or experience.

Disney is perhaps most famous for its collection of films. However, there is one very special film series that Disney is most famous for, and it involves a few swashbuckling pirates.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is one of Disney’s most successful to date, with the five films in the series accumulating a whopping $4.5 billion in total. The films became a global phenomenon as well as influenced pop culture for decades.

Of course, the star of the entire franchise is Captain Jack Sparrow who is played by the infamous Johnny Depp. The series came to an unofficial end with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), with Disney staying silent on a potential sixth film.

There were talks of a reboot that would star Margot Robbie, but plans for this new take on the series fell through due to unknown circumstances.

Johnny Depp’s days as Captain Jack Sparrow are seemingly over, though, following the tumultuous trial between him and former partner Amber Heard.

After claims of abuse by Heard, Depp was exiled from Hollywood. Justice Andrew Nicol of the London High Court ruled in favor of the British tabloid The Sun, after they called Depp a “wife-beater.”

The claim came after allegations of domestic violence from Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp subsequently lost his appeal against Justice Nicol’s ruling that the alleged domestic abuse claims were “substantially true” in 2021, leaving his return to Pirates unlikely. Johnny Depp was recast from the Fantastic Beasts series as well due to these allegations.

However, some fans think Depp still puts on the pirate hat and bandana from time to time, but not on the silver screen.

It’s well known that Depp has returned to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow a few times, surprising children in the hospital with a personal visit thanks to Make-A-Wish. Depp has also portrayed Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

Recently, a video suggested Johnny Depp may be walking through the Disney Parks more often than you think.

I’ve had a very similar encounter with Jack Sparrow before… I think there’s a chance that’s actually Johnny Depp on any given day!

As you can see in the video, a very, very convincing Jack Sparrow can be seen walking around Disneyland and interacting with Guests. The video comes from @chasingmagicdaily on Instagram and quickly convinced several people that Depp was the one in the video.

While it may be a long shot, it’s fun to think about Guests getting to interact with the real Jack Sparrow. As for Johny Depp and Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, only time will tell if the two can agree to work together once again.

