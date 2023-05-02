Disney Is a Ghost Town After Crowds Vanish From Park

We’re stunned by how empty the Disneyland Resort is. Check out these new photos of”The Happiest Place on Earth.”

There may not be a more popular family vacation destination than Disney. Whether it be Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, or Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Guests will always have a fun and magical time at whichever Disney Park or Resort they choose to visit.

Unfortunately, the biggest hurdle Guests will have to overcome is the crowds. With both Disneyland and Walt Disney World being some of the most-visited destinations on earth, it isn’t surprising that Guests may have to wait in line for the most popular rides like Space Mountain or Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Sometimes Guests can get lucky and plan their trip during the “slow season,” although most would agree that there’s never really a perfect time to visit Disney if you’re worried about crowds. However, Guests may get lucky and find that they’re visiting on a day when the Parks are completely empty, which is exactly what happened today.

As we quickly approach summer, Disney is gearing up for one of its busiest times. However, with summer break still a few weeks away, the beginning of May is a great time to stop by “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Currently, the Parks are empty, as shown in the tweet below from LMG Vids (@LMGVids):

COMPLETELY empty day at Disneyland today, very strange. I haven’t seen Disneyland this empty in so long that I honestly forgot Disney themes the ground since you rarely get to see it nowadays with the crazy crowds pic.twitter.com/XhaUU1RKkX — LMG Vids (@LMGVids) May 1, 2023

As you can see, the entire Disneyland Park is fairly empty, with minimal crowds in the way. This means now is a great time to visit before crowds file into the Disneyland Resort by the thousands this summer.

Have you ever seen it this empty at Disney? What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Disneyland?