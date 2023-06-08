Enraged Fans Forget Major Fact About George Lucas’s ‘Star Wars’

Certain details are forgotten amongst fans, and this fact from George Lucas’s Star Wars would help ease some of the frustration fans are having with Disney.

Star Wars has some pretty big events. The Battle of Yavin defined Star Wars for fans as the universe measures time based on what happens before or after that battle. Other iconic moments were when the Death Star was created, Order 66, the Mandalorian Purge, the death of Emperor Palpatine, etc. Each event led to many stories being told, but Disney keeps on telling a certain story that is bothering fans.

Order 66 has been told time and time again ever since Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005). George Lucas showcased a lot of tragic scenes with the Jedi, but fans are surprised by how many Jedi survived the purge. While clone troopers are efficient, many fans forget just how many Jedi were alive when the events of Order 66 occurred.

Around 10,000 Jedi Knights were in the Order. If about 99% died, around 1,000 Jedi would be alive, but fans are fatigued from seeing Jedi after Jedi survive the purge. While it feels like Disney is finding excuses to bring more force users to the screen, it still makes sense. After seeing that Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll is a Jedi Survivor from Order 66 turned into a mercenary, fans were confused and frustrated with Disney.

While it’s hard to see the story archetype used so often, it makes sense, but it really shows that Disney needs to find better ways to introduce more force users. “Jedi: Survivor” does a great job of incorporating more Jedi into the story with Cal Kestis without approaching the same story formula as before. It’s tough to do after seeing dozens of stories about Jedi who survived the Empire, but it’s still possible.

Fans don’t know how Skoll’s story will be told in Ahsoka, and Filoni could be exploring a new angle on Order 66 that fans haven’t seen yet. At least fans won’t be waiting too long to see the series since Disney just announced that the new Star Wars series will release on August 23. It’s an excellent time to be a fan, and Ahsoka will do much more than explore Order 66 again.

Lars Mikkelsen will reprise his role as Thrawn, the Rebels crew will be back, and the series is likely to have Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin make a cameo in the series. Ahsoka Tano might be gearing up to save the galaxy from the Heir to the Empire, but it will be interesting to see how the series will connect to the new movie released in the next couple of years.

