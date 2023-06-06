Hayden Christensen Reveals How ‘Star Wars’ Replaced Anakin Skywalker

Hayden Christensen wanted to be Anakin Skywalker for as long as possible, but Lucasfilm had other plans.

Not every actor gets to keep their role. Some actors die before their role is finished, while others are too old to play a younger version of the character. For Hayden Christensen, he had the best of both worlds. He could be Darth Vader and Anakin Skywalker, and no one would bat an eye. Ewan McGregor, on the other hand, is aging into the role of Ben Kenobi, but will likely lose out on his ability to play the space hermit in the next couple of years.

Star Wars tells stories differently from other franchises. With over three trilogies at their disposal, Lucasfilm can tell stories from several eras simultaneously because fans can choose which stories to follow and read. Not every story is meant for every fan, but animated series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars were meant to fill in some gaps in the Clone Wars.

Dave Filoni worked hard to make sure the series told the correct stories for fans to understand Anakin Skywalker’s tragic story and to have characters like the clones and Ahsoka Tano feel more genuine. Unfortunately, Hayden Christensen was never asked to voice Anakin for the animated series, but he would’ve if they just gave the actor a call, as one fan shared a video of the actor:

Hayden Christensen says he would’ve been down to voice Anakin Skywalker in #TheCloneWars but he ‘never got the call’

Lucasfilm might have decided not to call Christensen because they couldn’t get the entire cast back to voice the role. Having an actor voice an animated character versus a voice actor is very different, as actors and voice actors are paid differently. Lucasfilm may have been trying to cut corners and ensure the series wasn’t too expensive. Matt Lanter took the role and James Arnold Taylor voiced Obi-Wan and several other characters and became fan-favorites alongside Christensen and McGregor.

Star Wars brought Hayden Christensen back as Anakin Skywalker for Obi-Wan Kenobi and probably Ahsoka. Still, the actor could’ve done so much more, but Lucasfilm had a different plan for Skywalker that didn’t include Christensen.

Do you think Hayden Christensen should’ve voiced Anakin in the Clone Wars? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!