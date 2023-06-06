‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 Is Imminent, ‘Star Wars’ Lead Prepping for Big Return

Dave Filoni has amazed fans for the past couple of years with Star Wars series, and he will reportedly do it again as his new series, Ahsoka, is already being asked to get a second season.

Ahsoka releases in August and will finally give Ahsoka Tano her series. The beloved character has gone a long way after first appearing as a young teenager in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Now, she might not be a Jedi, but she has fought the Empire for a long time and is trying to fulfill a promise made years back. Help Ezra Bridger come home.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren will join Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka as the duo will go on their quest to figure out where Thrawn is and what happened to Ezra. While Lucasfilm has only shown fans one trailer, fans got many details thrown at us.

New force users will be in the series, Elsbeth from The Mandalorian will return, Thrawn will be in the series, and Lars Mikkelsen will be reprising his role. After seeing Ahsoka first appear in live-action with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, fans are eager to see the former Jedi in her own series with the Star Wars: Rebels crew.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be Hera Syndulla, and it seems that the series will be making big connections with The Mandalorian and the New Republic. As the Imperial Remnant hasn’t been considered a threat for years, seeing how Thrawn’s return affects The Mandalorian and other spin-offs will be important for what to expect in the coming years.

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, Rosario Dawson shares her excitement for the new Star Wars series and how she is planning on reprising her role for a second season even though it hasn’t been officially announced:

“We’re joking about it, but I’m manifesting it because I feel like I helped Dave [Filoni, Ahsoka creator] manifest this role. So I’m ready. I’m excited. I’m willing. I got my ice-packs ready to go for Season 2 and beyond! I would not be mad at that.”

Dave Filoni has shared that if Ahsoka Season 1 is a success, he is willing to make another season happen before he embarks on his next movie, the big crossover movie for the “Mandoverse” that will be a culmination of what the Disney+ series has been building up to.

Star Wars is in a good place, and the hype for Ahsoka isn’t surprising. Filoni has been known to please fans for the past decade, and if Ahsoka does deserve the praise Dawson gives it, then Season 2 will be confirmed soon.

