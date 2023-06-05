‘The Mandalorian’ Almost Made Din and Bo-Katan’s Romance Canon

It’s been a little over a month since Season 3 of The Mandalorian wrapped up its eight-episode season on Disney+. Now, in the weeks following its finale, one of its stars is sharing some interesting new details about the on-screen chemistry between Bo-Katan Kryze and the titular hero, Din Djarin.

Ever since she made her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze has become a highlight of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse.” Starring opposite Pedro Pascal, who lends his voice to—and occasionally suits up for—the character of Din Djarin, the duo’s partnership was a central focus of Season 3, giving fans a deeper look into their complicated relationship.

Din and Bo-Katan first met in “Chapter 11: The Heiress,” when Din was trying to find answers regarding what to do with his Force-using baby, Grogu. After helping Bo-Katan and her crew complete a dangerous mission, Bo-Katan eventually leads him to Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), a former Jedi she knew from the Clone Wars.

In Season 3, Bo-Katan gets a different kind of arc after failing to retrieve the Darksaber from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Moping in her family’s castle on the planet Kalevala, Din tracks her down in the season premiere, where he asks for her assistance in reclaiming their ancestral homeworld of Mandalore. After a few failed tries, Bo-Katan reluctantly agrees and finds herself suddenly committed to the cause—in addition to her new friendship with Din.

But is Din and Bo-Katan’s relationship strictly platonic, or are they actually making heart eyes beneath those Beskar helmets?

In the later episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3, there’s no denying that there seems to be plenty of romantic tension being planted in the galaxy far, far away. While there’s no official romantic relationship between Bo-Katan and Din, many fans would argue otherwise.

Audiences certainly picked up on the romantic tension between Din and Bo-Katan throughout the season, especially following Din’s heartfelt speech in “Chapter 23: The Spies,” in which he pledges loyalty to Bo-Katan, saying he’ll support her until her “song” is written.

And now, Sackhoff is adding some legitimacy to those rumors, confirming that sparks really were flying between her character and Din all along.

At PHX FanFusion (via @misspat_17 on Twitter), Sackhoff revealed that Bo-Katan and Din shared a kiss during a behind-the-scenes outtake of Season 3. When asked about her favorite scenes from the latest season of the hit Disney+ series, the actress pointed to the moment in “Chapter 23: The Spies” where Din swears his unwavering loyalty to Bo-Katan, saying:

So, the scene between Bo and Mando on the front of the boat is like our Titanic moment. Like, ‘I’m the queen of the world.’ I wanted to stand at the front of that boat. It was begging for me to do that…

Even though Sackhoff and Brendan Wayne—who was in the Mando suit during this particular scene—didn’t quite get their Jack and Rose moment in the final cut, Sackhoff said that Wayne “grabbed my face and kissed me” at one point, though she insisted that it took place in a comedic tone:

There is definitely an outtake where Brendan Wayne grabbed my face and kissed me through the Mando helmet. It was quite funny. Brendan Wayne is one of the men that wear the suit. And it was really fun.

While the moment might’ve just been a funny spur-of-the-moment joke between two performers, it does bring attention to the underlying tension between their characters. It’s hard to say whether or not Bo-Katan and Din are actually in love or if their newfound respect for each other just comes off as romantic at times.

“Shipping” is far from a new phenomenon in the Star Wars universe, and it’s funny to see Sackhoff is just as on board for a Din/Bo-Katan romance as many fans are. Sadly, given the way The Mandalorian Season 3 came to a close, it seems unlikely that their friendship would blossom into anything more, considering Bo-Katan’s new duties as the de facto leader of Mandalore.

Still, shippers shouldn’t lose hope just yet. Show creators could be making their relationship intentionally ambiguous to keep the door open to possibly introducing a romance in the future—something that could be further fleshed out in Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover movie.

But for now, those rallying for Din and Bo-Katan’s relationship can sleep easy knowing that somewhere, there might be a Mandalorian outtake of these fan-favorite characters K-I-S-S-I-N-G.

Would you like to see a Din and Bo-Katan romance in future seasons of The Mandalorian? Share your thoughts in the comments below.