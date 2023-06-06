Zack Snyder’s Failed ‘Star Wars’ Movie Releases First-Look Images

The Star Wars franchise has dealt with many creators through the years, and we imagine that landing a job directing a movie under the Lucasfilm umbrella is a massive goal. Even Zack Snyder attempted to pitch his own Star Wars movie, though it did not go well, and he has now turned that idea into his own film, Rebel Moon—which has finally released official images.

Related: Zack Snyder Gets Candid About ‘Batman V Superman’s Negative Reception

Oddly, someone like Zack Snyder could not impress the Lucasfilm brass with an idea for a Star Wars movie, but it could also be because he has quite a dark and eclectic style that might not have matched what the company was looking for. We have to hand it to Snyder for taking the idea and running with it.

Rebel Moon has all the makings of a Star Wars formula. The story begins on a peaceful colony that is upended and threatened by the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. The colony then employs a young woman with a mysterious past to find warriors willing to stand up to Balisarius and end his reign for good. Sound familiar?

It’s nearly the same plot as A New Hope, which isn’t necessarily bad. Like many filmmakers, Snyder is a huge fan of Akira Kurosawa and Star Wars. This is sort of his love letter to both. The director has also stated that he hopes this will turn into his own movie-spanning franchise.

Though Snyder’s idea is to create his own Star Wars universe, these first-look images look like the kind of dark and brooding style the director is known for.

Zack Snyder and ‘Rebel Moon’ Release First-Look Images

Zack Snyder teamed up with Vanity Fair to go deep into his new Rebel Moon movie and showcase the characters we are set to see in this new space epic.

Nah, nah, nah fam. This is literally INSNAE. #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/Rw2PWGBGOl — The Reel RapNerd: Dir. of FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY (@TheReelRapNerd) June 6, 2023

From the looks of the above images, we should expect quite a dark movie. The photos offer a lot of darker tones but with a huge varying level of characters that are meant to give us a look at this new space opera.

Sofia Boutella’s Kora, a fugitive warrior in hiding, harvests the grain that sustains the small moon she has come to call home.(CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX) pic.twitter.com/YTj04CzWxn — Snyder Netflix Updates ⚒️ rebel moon era (@SnyderNetflix) June 6, 2023

Sofia Boutella is the lead in this new story, and she sure looks to have the same job that Luke Skywalker once held as a farmer of sorts. Either way, her scythe looks great.

“The Scribes are quasi-religious figures who have the power to imprint memories in the mind of humans used as living history books.”#RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/kuqYgIe2nw — Teej (@UsUnitedJustice) June 6, 2023

We are unsure what The Scribes are, but they appear to be something that crosses from Star Wars to Dune. Either way, this enemy looks to be quite scary.

RAY FISHER IN REBEL MOON!!! pic.twitter.com/STCsecZ6vK — Kaden (@KadenChevatewa) June 6, 2023

Ray Fisher had quite a challenging time at DC; that was when he dealt with Zack Snyder’s replacement in Joss Whedon. We are happy that Fisher and Snyder are working together again, and his costume looks fantastic.

#RebelMoon Lineup: Nemesis (Doona Bae), Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher), Tarak (Staz Nair), Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), Kora (Sofia Boutella), Kai (Charlie Hunnam) and Milius (E. Duffy), and General Titus (Djimon Hounsou.) pic.twitter.com/yhsjHs15vx — Rebel Moon Updates (@RebelMoonUpdate) June 6, 2023

Zack Snyder loves working with ensemble casts, and Rebel Moon is no different. Starring in the movie will be Nemesis (Doona Bae), Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher), Tarak (Staz Nair), Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), Kora (Sofia Boutella), Kai (Charlie Hunnam) and Milius (E. Duffy), and General Titus (Djimon Hounsou.)

Related: Ben Affleck is the Biggest Zack Snyder Fan of All Time

Rebel Moon is set to release on Netflix on December 22, at the perfect time for the holidays, which is a fantastic marketing decision. Little is known about the entire plot, and we have yet to receive a trailer, but these images look amazing. Zack Snyder has developed a great relationship with Netflix, so we imagine they are set to offer him a lucrative deal if this movie blows up on the streamer.

Are you excited about Rebel Moon? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!