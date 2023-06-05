How George Lucas Really Feels About Star Wars Spin-Offs

Without a doubt, George Lucas has become one of the most influential filmmakers ever simply by creating the Star Wars franchise. But while he was heavily involved in creating the first six movies, he’s much more out of the loop now. What does he think of everything that has followed his creations?

A filmmaker who made his debut with THX 1138 (1971) and American Graffiti (1973), George Lucas became an icon for creating the Star Wars franchise and directing four of its movies. On top of this, he produced the Indiana Jones series, Labyrinth (1986), Willow (1988), and The Land Before Time (1988).

Needless to say, Lucas is seen as a god by nerds everywhere. So when the Walt Disney Company bought Star Wars, everyone wanted to know what he thought of the following sequels and spin-offs. And according to multiple creators who have spoken with Lucas, he’s all for them.

George Lucas Loves (Almost) All Of Them

In an interview with Deadline, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), writer Tony Gilroy spoke about a conversation he had with Lucas after seeing the film that led to Andor (2022-present).

“George Lucas called me after Rogue, I had a 45-minute conversation with him after he saw Rogue, and that’s the only time I’ve ever spoken to him. He loved it. He really did. He had a lot of things to say that I… It was like a call from the president.”

Other Star Wars filmmakers have spoken about how supportive he has been of the new movies and shows since Lucas sold the property to Disney. In particular, George Lucas has received high praise from Ron Howard, director of Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), and Jon Favreau, creator of The Mandalorian (2019-present), saying that he “stayed out of the weeds” while still helping develop stories.

However, there was one Star Wars film that did upset George Lucas: Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015).

“Just prior to the global release, Kathy screened ‘The Force Awakens’ for George. He didn’t hide his disappointment. ‘There’s nothing new,’ he said. In each of the films in the original trilogy, it was important to him to present new worlds, new stories, new characters, and new technologies. In this one, he said, ‘There weren’t enough visual or technical leaps forward.'”

