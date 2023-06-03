Marvel, ‘Star Wars’ Director Says Legacy Doesn’t Matter

Taika Waititi has made a name for himself as both an actor and a director in recent years.

He became a semi-household name in 2014 with the film What We Do in the Shadows. Since then, he’s gone on to direct and cameo in two of the four Thor movies for Marvel and is in talks to direct a Star Wars film. He’s acted in movies like Free Guy (2021) and Max’s breakout series Our Flag Means Death. With his upcoming film, Next Goal Wins (2023), on the way and eyes on his Star Wars project, Waititi is on the rise. However, if you ask him, he’s just doing what he loves.

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Waititi talks about his career and his future in the film-making industry. In an era where it seems everyone is trying to be the next big thing, or is focused on creating grand, epic movies, Waititi’s take on his life and his legacy is refreshingly realistic. “People are so obsessed with likes or leaving behind a legacy, being remembered,” the star said. “Let’s just live, make some movies. They’ll be obsolete and irrelevant in 15 or 20 years. And so will I, and then I’ll die and someone else can do it.”

As older stars like Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill continue to reprise the roles that made them famous, and actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger continue to take on new projects, Waititi’s commentary hits hard. “This whole idea of chasing, chasing, chasing this life. It’s like, do we have to actually work this hard? Maybe not.”

Waititi also admits that while early on he was convinced each idea he pitched was worthy of being made, he’s accepted that that confidence helped him with his career even though it was misplaced. However, he’s okay with just making movies for the fun of it rather than to make an impact or be remembered for decades to come.

He also brought up the iconic film, Casablanca (1942) and points out that while the film is still beloved and considered one of the greatest films of all time, people barely remember who directed the film. “Arguably one of the greatest films of all time. No one knows his name. How the fuck do I expect to be remembered? So who cares?” These comments come as Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) still receives backlash for being too over-the-top and campy compared to other Marvel movies.

