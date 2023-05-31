Harrison Ford Wants To Be an Old Man, Says “Leave Me the F— Alone.”

After an interesting behind-the-scenes moment while filming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), Harrison Ford revealed that he wants to be as tough and authentic as he always has been, even if that means giving in to old age.

Harrison Ford has been a bankable movie star for decades, known for his realism and rugged exterior. While he had starred in several roles previously, his big breakthrough performance was as Han Solo in Star Wars (1976). He continued to play Han Solo and became even more iconic for playing Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark and its following sequels.

Now in his 80s, Harrison Ford has continued to lead several productions, including the television series Shrinking (2023) and 1923 (2022-present) alongside Helen Mirren. He will also star in the upcoming Marvel Studios films Captain America: New World Order (2024) and Thunderbolts (2024).

However, fans are most excited about his return as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. And he strives to bring his same authentic energy to the character he always does, often at the expense of the stunt staff.

Ambition and Realism Still Important to Harrison Ford

In an interview with Esquire Magazine, Harrison Ford explained what he was looking for in a final movie, especially as Indiana Jones. “I wanted an ambitious movie to be the last one. And I don’t mean that we didn’t make ambitious movies before — they were ambitious in many different ways. But not necessarily as ambitious with the character as I wanted the last one to be.”

However, some people behind the scenes were worried that Ford was getting too ambitious, particularly a team of stunt workers who tried to help him down off his horse.

Ford recalled, “I thought, ‘What the f—?’ Like I was being attacked by gropers. I look down, and there’s three stunt guys there making sure I didn’t fall off the stirrup. They said, ‘Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah.’ And I said, ‘Leave me the f— alone…Leave me alone, I’m an old man getting off a horse, and I want it to look like that!”‘

That being said, Ford understood why they were spotting while he was riding horseback, saying, “Yeah, well, I’m also known for shutting movies down because I get hurt, which is not something you want to be known for. But hey, s— happens.”

But this is just who Harrison Ford is. He’s an actor who is all about reality and authenticity. That’s why he shot the sword fighter in Raiders of the Lost Ark and chose to shoot a scene in his underwear in Dial of Destiny.

“Waking up in my underwear with the empty glass in my hand was my idea.” It doesn’t just show how good Ford looks in his 80s, but it also shows how Indiana Jones’ lifestyle has affected his body.

Are you excited about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!