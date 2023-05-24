Disney Goes Too Far, Interested in Woke ‘Indiana Jones’ Without Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones is an iconic character that might have his franchise ruined by Disney if they are not careful after Harrison Ford leaves it all behind.

Ever since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, fans have been scared at how far, the House of Mouse would go to make money. After Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), it seemed like Harrison Ford wouldn’t return for another adventure. James Mangold and Kathleen Kennedy changed his mind and now fans can see his final adventure, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) when it releases in theaters in June.

This time around, Ford will be de-aged for a good portion of the movie and be on the adventure with Phoebe Waller-Bridge who is playing Indy’s god daughter, Helena Shaw. The adventure starts back in the past when Indiana Jones tries to steal a relic from Nazi scientist Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) who now works with the American government.

After Indy 5, Harrison Ford is done playing the iconic hero. He has made it clear that his role won’t be handed over to someone else, but that doesn’t mean the franchise is ending. In a recent interview, Kathleen Kennedy shared that the door is still open for other projects like a TV series to continue the franchise after Ford’s departure:

“It’s Harrison’s last entry. That’s how we look at the Indy franchise. I mean, truthfully, right now, if we were to do anything, it might be in series television down the road, but we’re not doing anything to replace Indiana Jones. This is it.”

It’s not hard to believe that a Disney+ spinoff will continue the franchise because there were rumors of an Indy spinoff in the works for Disney+ last year. Without Ford, it’s tough to imagine what story would be worth telling. So far, Disney has a reputation of adding a lot more diversity to the cast which has angered fans for making beloved franchises “woke” and it’s quite possible that the Indy spinoff will do the same.

A project not centered on Indiana Jones doesn’t seem worth doing since the whole franchise exists because of Ford. If Disney was smart, they would be safer trying to create another story altogether than add onto the franchise and piss off fans. Most people will look at an Indiana Jones spinoff without Ford and decide it’s not worth it and sadly, that might be true.

Do you think Disney should leave the Indiana Jones franchise alone? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!