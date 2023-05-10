Kathleen Kennedy Confirms Previously Canceled ‘Star Wars’ Projects Are Still Happening

There have been some huge discrepancies in Star Wars, as boss Kathleen Kennedy has now stated that previously canceled projects are “still on the books.” The initial report about Lucasfilm shuffling its projects came about after Star Wars Celebration occurred, which happened to be when the stories emerged that two films had been shelved indefinitely, one being the previously rumored Kevin Feige-led film. The other happens to be one fans have been asking about for years.

Kennedy did reveal that many new and exciting films were on the way. One such film continues Rey Skywalker’s story, showcasing the Jedi rebuilding the Jedi Order. She did interact with some Force-sensitive children in Rise of Skywalker, so it makes sense that she would not be taking on the instructor role.

We also learned that Dave Filoni would cultivate a film to wrap up the current television show universe. Shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka are intended to combine into this “era-defining” event, much like the original trilogy was. Fans are excited about this film, especially with how amazing The Mandalorian has been thus far.

Though the news behind these new movies had filled every Star Wars fan with hope and glee, a few rumored films seem to have fallen into development hell. One of those films was the heavily rumored Kevin Feige project, which has drawn some big drama over the last few years. Feige was stated to have been working on this film since 2019, when he was rumored to replace Kennedy as Lucasfilm president.

However, Kennedy shot down his rumor, stating that such a project never existed. She would, however, listen to any ideas that Feige presented to her. This revelation has been up for contention, as many insiders have stated that the Star Wars film Feige was working on was very real, and he had even hired Michael Waldron to write the script, along with talking to the Russo Brothers to direct. Either way, according to Kennedy, this film is no longer happening or never existed.

The other film that was said to be shelved indefinitely is Patty Jenkins’s Rogue Squadron. The film was initially part of the plans for Lucasfilm, though differing reports stated it was essentially canceled. Jenkins was announced to direct this film in 2020, though nothing more was said until December 2022.

Jenkins had stated that the film was still happening, and its delays resulted from her favoring the now-canceled Wonder Woman 3 film. Despite reports from Jenkins, the Star Wars world also caught wind of the film being axed alongside Feige’s project based on Star Wars Celebration. However, Kennedy has cleared up the rumors directly and revealed Rogue Squadron and a surprising addition to Lucasfilm are still happening.

Rogue Squadron and Others ‘Star Wars’ Projects “Still On the Books”

Kathleen Kennedy spoke to Empire when she revealed that Rogue Squadron is “still on the books.” She coupled that with the announcement that the Lando series for Disney + was also moving forward.

According to Kennedy, Lucasfilm is “going to make these movies when they’re ready to be made and release them when they’re ready to be released.”

Even more, surprising is that she also revealed that Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film is still happening. Waititi is a slower writer than most, and Kennedy poked fun at that fact. “Taika is working away. He’s just, and he won’t get mad at me for saying this, slow. We’ve got a couple of acts; we need a third,” she said.

Star Wars fans had been under the impression that all these projects were not moving forward, and instead, the focus would be shifted to Filoni’s new Mando crossover film, and the Rey story would be the hot ticket item. We all get to see what Waititi has been working on and will finally see this long-delayed Rogue Squadron film.

Granted, we have no idea if Patty Jenkins will still be directing or when the film will begin production—but at least it is happening.

