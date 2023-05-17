‘Indiana Jones’ Series Without Harrison Ford Coming to Disney+

Harrison Ford is in the midst of his final run as Indiana Jones.

Created by filmmaker George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg, the franchise starring Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist consisted of four movies, which include Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). The films have brought in more than $900 million at the box office– which is rather impressive considering the first three were released all the way back in the 1980s–, and there is more on the horizon for the franchise.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), starring Harrison Ford (Dr. Jones), Mads Mikkelsen (Jurgen Voller), and Phoebe Waller-Bridger (Helena Shaw), will serve as the swan song for Ford after holding the iconic role for more than 40 years. Ford has already confirmed that this will be his last movie, and when Disney releases the film later this summer— on June 30, 2023– the expectation is that it will be a major box-office hit.

Recently, Disney made an announcement that had many fans scratching their heads. For the first time, the four Indiana Jones films will be joining Disney+. The popular streaming service has been home to many iconic Disney-branded movies and television shows, including Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, but never the series starring Dr. Jones. Starting May 31, you’ll be able to see the films on the streaming platform. But, that’s not all that’s coming to Disney+.

Disney also announced that the controversial series, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, would be coming to the streaming platform as well.

The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles is a television series that aired from 1992 to 1993 and explored the early adventures of the character Indiana Jones. The series followed the adventures of Indiana Jones as a young boy, played by Corey Carrier, and as a teenager, played by Sean Patrick Flanery. Each episode depicted Jones encountering various historical figures and participating in events that shaped his character and future career. Though the George Lucas creation wasn’t hated by every critic, it fell into oblivion after just two seasons due to high production costs and scheduling conflicts.

There have been rumors that another Disney+ series could be developed, either serving as a prequel to Harrison Ford’s character or continuing the franchise with a spinoff after the actor is gone. Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, and even Harry Styles have been rumored for a role in the spinoff, but the most likely selection would actually be Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who as we said earlier, is starring alongside Ford in the new film this summer.

While some fans would like to see the franchise continue, Harrison Ford has remained adamant that Indiana Jones should be done once he retires, meaning this fifth film would be its final film. Though Disney has dropped some leaks, it doesn’t seem the company is willing to go against Ford’s wish, at least not for the time being.

What do you think about the future of the franchise? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!