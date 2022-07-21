Fans Blast Chris Pratt Over ‘Indiana Jones’ Comments

Chris Pratt is being lambasted by many fans following comments he made about the Indiana Jones franchise.

Chris Pratt is currently enjoying the success of a box-office hit in Jurassic World Dominion, which surpassed more than $800 million worldwide this past weekend, but there is still plenty ahead as the actor looks toward the future.

The husband of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt reprised his role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), which was released earlier this month. In addition, Pratt will be back on the big screen again in May of 2023 as James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), and he’ll be the voice of Mario in Super Mario Bros. (2023) when the film debuts in theaters on April 7, 2023.

However, there is one franchise that has been tied to rumors of Chris Pratt for quite some time.

That franchise is Indiana Jones.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to release on June 20, 2023, with Mads Mikkelsen reportedly playing the villain. While many reports have surfaced that Disney was allegedly looking at replacing Harrison Ford with Chris Pratt in a future installment of the franchise, Pratt said he has no interest in being a part of the franchise.

The actor described a quote he once read from Ford, which said, “When I die, Indiana Jones dies.” He added, “Am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play [Indiana Jones]?”

Still, many fans took to social media to express their feelings on Pratt putting the Indiana Jones rumors to bed.

@KLSomniate said this on Twitter:

Good. I’d rather watch a 100 year old Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones than have Chris Pratt as yet another annoying snarky action hero guy.

Another user, @HalfBaron said that Pratt “should’ve stopped with the LEGO Movie.”

The Lego movie was the highest and best use for Chris Pratt and he should have stopped there.

One user @_Don_Rodrigo_ even said that casting Pratt as Indiana Jones “should be considered a crime.”

Casting Chris Pratt as Indiana Jones should be a crime.

In the end, Pratt has still become one of the biggest box office draws in the current Hollywood landscape. The Marvel star has become a household name because of his many roles, especially over the last several years.

