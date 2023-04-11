Disney Resurrects One Aspect of George Lucas’s ‘Star Wars’ For Future Movies

George Lucas’s Star Wars will live on as Disney has backtracked on what they originally planned to do for future movies set in the galaxy far, far away.

When the Skywalker Saga was nearing its end, Disney had one problem. Future movies would have the choice to tell stories outside of the main saga, but would they get to use the iconic Star Wars crawl? Back then, the answer was no, and it made sense.

Star Wars movies in the Skywalker Saga were epic stories about the galaxy. They reshaped the galaxy and brought down evil villains like Palpatine. Stories like Rogue One and Solo weren’t about saving the universe. Instead, they were smaller stories focused on character development or sparking hope in the Rebellion.

So after Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019), the plan was to leave the opening crawl for those nine films and leave that part of Star Wars storytelling behind to honor what the saga created. Four years later, Kathleen Kennedy had a change of heart as she revealed that all upcoming movies would bring this tradition back as she confirmed the news with Entertainment Weekly.

At first, the crawl was confirmed for just Daisy Ridley’s Rey movie centered on rebuilding the Jedi Order. Kennedy stated that all future Star Wars movies would get the crawl, so what changed? Lucasfilm won’t be going back to the Skywalker Saga and adding another Episode anytime soon. For the company to abandon a tradition that felt integral to the franchise wasn’t fun for most fans, as Rogue One felt wrong starting off without that traditional crawl.

Lucasfilm has hyped fans with news about what is to come, but if they want to keep fans on their side, keeping aspects of Star Wars movies that fans already love is necessary. No one was a huge fan of losing the crawl, even if it meant honoring the movies that told the story of the Skywalker because Star Wars isn’t ending. There are plenty of stories left to be told, and it’s clear that the crawl is needed for those stories as well.

While Rey’s story with the Jedi order will be a huge step forward for Lucasfilm as it will be the first story from the Sequel Trilogy after The Rise of Skywalker, and it’s important that the movie is successful and impresses fans since a lot of the Sequel Trilogy didn’t land as well as it should have.

Are you excited for the Star Wars crawl to return? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!