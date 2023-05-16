What Does Steven Spielberg Think of the First Look at the New ‘Indiana Jones’?

The first clip of the next Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, was just released at the Cannes Film Festival.

The clip shows the ever-classic chase scene, something that’s become a staple in the Indiana Jones series. This time, a white-haired Jones is shown racing through a city on what appears to be a golf cart, trying to keep up with a British woman and a young boy as they are chased by a speeding car.

The clip introduces Mads Mikkelsen of Hannibal as the big bad villain, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays a young woman who is clearly the daughter of somebody that Jones knew in his youth. He says to her:

“You think he’d be proud of this? Your father? His only daughter selling her soul for bail money?”

A cheeky boy in the backseat (Ethann Isodore) – who appears to be filling the same role that Short Round played in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – chimes in with:

“It’s not all bail money! Some of it’s gambling debts!”

Jones himself looks somewhat hilarious doing a fast-paced action scene at his age, but the effect isn’t all bad. The Indiana Jones movies have morphed from films about a cool young archaeologist fighting Nazis to ones about a put-upon college professor desperately trying to keep the children of people he cares about out of the same kind of trouble he used to get himself into.

Some of the CGI is clearly unfinished – there is one moment where Harrison Ford swings from one cart to another, and his body clips through the air like a Wreck-It Ralph glitch. There’s also something a tad uncanny about the chase itself, giving away which parts weren’t practically filmed. Hopefully, these issues are resolved by the time the film is complete.

Fans of the classic films may be nervous about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, as it’s the first in the series not to be directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg. The new director, James Mangold, worked on the last film with him as he trained to take over.

Disney CEO Bob Iger held a screening of the film last month, which Spielberg attended. He told Variety:

Everybody loved the movie. It’s really, really a good ‘Indiana Jones’ film. I’m really proud of what Jim has done with it. When the lights came up I just turned to the group and said, ‘Damn! I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these.”

With the creator’s stamp of approval, it seems that Disney and LucasFilm may just manage to pull an ancient rabbit with magical properties out of their hat and create a fifth installment to the series that audiences will love.

We’ll find out when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 23.

Are you excited about the new Indiana Jones movie? Let us know in the comments!