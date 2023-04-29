Between Indiana Jones and Jack Sparrow, Which Character is More Iconic?

Have you ever noticed the similarities between Indiana Jones and Captain Jack Sparrow? Yes, one’s an archaeologist in the 1930s, and the other is a pirate from the 18th century, but they aren’t very different from one another. Both men are adventurous, cocky, and love a good treasure hunt. Both men have been selfish and reckless at times. They’ve each faced the supernatural on multiple occasions. And quite frankly, neither of them has had the best past with women.

If you revisit Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), you’ll notice the list of similarities becomes uncanny. Indiana Jones runs away from an army of indigenous tribes chasing him with spears, he gets smacked by a former lover, and of course, the treasure comes with a curse. Plus, they both have unforgettable theme music.

They both have attractions at Disney Parks all over the world, from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril in Disneyland Paris to Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure at Shanghai Disneyland. And after this summer, both their franchises will have a total of five installments, with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) just around the corner.

Their ability to face any challenge thrown their way makes them fan favorites. In their line of work, these two are notorious. Everywhere they go, they come across people who know them by reputation.

Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, Jr. is a professor by day, but when he’s not teaching, he’s the coolest archeologist in the world. He always finds himself on a treasure hunt that involves Nazis, Holy Grails, temples filled with doom, and even aliens.

Captain Jack Sparrow is a pirate by day and a pirate by night. He’s the captain of the infamous Black Pearl and one of the most brilliant swashbucklers to sail the seven seas. He fights off ghosts, skeletons, and sea monsters on a regular basis. Jack Sparrow may be lucky most of the time, but if it weren’t for his charm and quick wit, he would have been dead a long time ago.

Both gentlemen are legends in their own right. After all, they are two of the most well-rounded characters in cinematic history. They are the type of characters that inspire us, keep us on the edge of our seats, and stay with us after we leave the theater. Indiana Jones and Captain Jack Sparrow are so loved that most fans would never want to see them ever get recast. Harrison Ford and Johnny Depp will forever be remembered for portraying these characters.

Not to mention their wardrobe alone is iconic. Hundreds of fans dress up as either characters for D23 or other pop culture conventions each year. Fans want to become these heroes and live out their adventurous lives. Who wouldn’t want to be a tomb raider or pirate? These characters help us escape the ordinary and mundane as they take us into a world we wish to be in.

There’s no denying both are epic heroes who have delighted fans throughout their franchises over the years. But which one takes the crown as the most iconic? Which one would you go on an adventure with?

We’ll dive into the adventures of Indiana Jones and Captain Jack Sparrow to see which hero reigns supreme. Along the way, we’ll break down some of the films from each franchise to find evidence to support which character is more impressive, brave, and simply cooler. The character’s personality, style, and flaws will each be evaluated. However, the actors themselves will not come into question, so there’ll be no mention of dramatic real-life court battles here. We will also leave out video games like Kingdom Hearts or television series like The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones.

Now, let us begin our quest.

Exploring the Characteristics of Indiana Jones

When George Lucas was procrastinating on finishing his first Star Wars script in the early 70s, he also came up with another concept that would pay tribute to the Republic serials he would listen to on the radio as a child. Series like Zorro, Lone Ranger, and the pulp magazine hero Doc Savage were some of the inspirations behind Indiana Jones. Throughout history, there have been “real” Indiana Jones, such as Percy Fawcett, a British geographer who explored the many jungles of Africa during the 1920s, but Lucas never officially credited any real-life explorers. Nevertheless, the character was obviously heavily influenced by the brave heroes that inspired courage in the hearts of young adventurers.

One primary reason Indiana Jones is likable is that he’s a regular guy. Well, at least when he’s teaching archeology at Marshall College. He lives a double life, but the audience can relate to him being an academic type who has an actual job to pay the bills but is passionate about his hobbies. Granted, his hobbies include going on dangerous excursions and fighting Nazis to acquire an ancient relic. But that’s what makes him relatable in a way. He isn’t trying to save the world; he just wants to do his job.”It belongs in a museum!” is basically his battle cry.

Steven Spielberg, the director of the first four installments, considered Indiana Jones more like Clark Kent. He keeps his true identity a secret. If you were his student, you would never suspect Dr. Jones was a misogynistic tomb raider who has nearly died over a dozen times and has killed countless people. But as soon as you leave the regular world behind, Indiana Jones is recognized by almost every other archeologist in the world because they are fully aware of what this man is capable of. He becomes Superman in the sense that he can not be killed, even when facing his most brutal villains.

Although it seems Indiana Jones is invincible, he does get hurt. And he gets hurt a lot. This is another aspect that makes the character so relatable. When he goes up against a foe who is stronger than him, he gets his butt kicked. Indiana Jones has to rely on his intelligence. Not only to get out of boobytraps but to outsmart his enemies.

Where Indiana Jones is docked a few points is in his behavior toward women. Unfortunately, this aspect of the character hasn’t aged well. Captain Jack Sparrow is no saint either, but Indiana Jone’s treatment of Willie in Temple Of Doom (1984) goes beyond a damaged male character with commitment issues and enters a more sexist level. To play devil’s advocate, it was a different time in the 1930s, and this portrayal of men back then could have been more accurate. Humphrey Bogart also inspired Indiana Jones, who often played characters with the same unhealthy relationship with women. He attracted women but also abused them. This was a common trope in action films, as Indiana Jones was also considered a James Bond-esque type.

But none of this should have given Indy an excuse to manhandle Kate Capshaw’s character, belittling her along the way. To be fair, Temple Of Doom (1984) is considered the most poorly written Indiana Jones adventure out of the original trilogy. It’s been said that Lucas and Spielberg had real-life relationship issues with their significant others at the time, which could have resulted in a much more aggressive Jones. Eventually, as the series goes on, the character steps away from this behavior as he matures in a way with age (also, the audience outgrew this trope).

The Enticing Allure of Jack Sparrow

When the source material for your film is a ride at Disneyland, how can you make such an iconic character? Easy; base them on real-life pirates. It’s been said that Jack Sparrow was inspired by John Ward, a real pirate who sailed the seas around the 16th century and was known for his outlandish behavior. But Ward aside, pirates on their own are some of the most exhilarating criminals to base a character off of. Like cowboys and spies, they have a real-world history that has been dramatized for our entertainment. Jack Sparrow is one of the best examples. He’s an outlaw but charming. Even though we shouldn’t route for him because he’s clearly a bad guy, we can’t help but want to drink rum with the man. Why is that?

Captain Jack Sparrow is either respected or hated by his peers. Like the audience, seeing him as a hero or a criminal is a choice. But one thing that can be agreed on, his attitude is charming as hell. Jack Sparrow doesn’t care what others think of him. This may cause him to make enemies, but it also inspires those around him to do the same. Pirates have always thrown caution to the wind, and no one does this better than Sparrow.

Anyone who thinks this pirate isn’t intelligent would be wrong. Jack Sparrow makes choices based on what he believes is right, and often his choices are bold and influenced by his will to live. He uses his brain to escape challenging situations and his words to convince others to join him. He is almost like a politician in a way, as he uses his words to talk himself out of many predicaments. He is quick with his sword but even quicker with his tongue.

The only major flaw this hero has is that he’s rather untrustworthy. He’s loyal but to a certain extent. Sparrow only looks out for himself. At times, this benefits the party involved in his schemes, but for the most part, those who trust Jack Sparrow regret it at one point or another. There have been several incidences where he has double-crossed his enemies and even friends. Not to mention, he had that suspicious attraction to Elizabeth Swan. Given the opportunity, Sparrow would have taken her all for himself.

Although pirates are known to be selfish, Sparrow has a kindness in his heart deep down. He looks out for his crew the best he can, even though it’s usually his fault they are in danger in the first place. While he mostly looks out for himself and is constantly lying and backstabbing people, he has been known to surprise others by keeping his word.

Jack Sparrow gets points for being an anti-hero with the heart of a kind person, even if he doesn’t always show it.

The Adventures of Indiana Jones

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) starts the franchise with a solid first entry. The film set the bar high for action adventure movies going forward. There are countless iconic moments in the film, from Indiana Jones outrunning a giant bolder to killing one of his enemies with the spinning propeller of an airplane. However, one of the most defining moments in the movie is when Indy brings a gun to a sword fight. A swordsman wields his weapon yards away from Indiana Jones and demonstrates how to use it. But Indy isn’t afraid. Instead, he just shoots the man point blank from where he is standing and walks away like it’s nothing. Although it’s incredibly violent, it sums up the archeologist’s demeanor.

The first Indiana Jones movie set up his sense of adventure, his thirst for action, and the character’s fear of snakes. It also was the first time we saw that iconic whip of his. The fedora hat and leather jacket tie the ensemble together very well.

Not all of Indiana Jone’s adventures have been masterpieces. In the second installment, Lucas and Spielberg decided to take a different direction. Indy’s next outing was more violent than the last and somewhat offensive. But we did get introduced to Short Round, his young sidekick. By the film’s end, after witnessing human sacrifices and hearts being ripped out of chests, Indiana jumps into a mine cart with Short Round and Willie to make his grand escape. The mine cart chase was one of the best moments in the film and displayed how clever Indy can be when he has to make a quick getaway. It makes up for that silly inflatable boat escape from earlier in the movie. The final bridge scene was also one of the highlights of the Temple of Doom (1984).

In the third chapter, Indiana teams up with his father, and the two embark on a quest to find the Holy Grail. We learn more about Indiana Jones in The Last Crusade (1989) thanks to the insight of his dad. His mother passed away, and his father was emotionally unavailable. Henry Jones Sr. was also obsessed with finding treasure (in his case, it was the Holy Grail), passing that on to his son. Indiana learned everything from his father; perhaps his commitment issues also came from that. And we now know that Indiana isn’t his real name but instead his dog’s name that he uses because of his father’s issues.

By the time we get to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), Indiana Jones isn’t the same explorer he used to be. He’s settled down as a professor and no longer going on dangerous adventures. At this point, he’s already an old man. But that won’t stop him from getting caught up with his son (which is now canon) and entering the jungle once more. This time, Indiana Jones uncovers an alien spaceship. Yup, aliens. And that alone scores Indy some major points.

Sailing the Seven Seas With Captain Jack Sparrow

Who could forget the first time they got chills seeing the glorious Jack Sparrow sailing towards the dock on a sinking boat? We already learned so much about this character at that moment. His confidence is larger than any ship on the ocean. Right away, in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), we witness how clever this pirate is as he outsmarts two British guards. He convinces or confuses them into letting him aboard the ship he desires to steal. His kind heart is exposed shortly after when he recuses Elizabeth Swan from drowning.

Just like Raiders, the first installment of Pirates of the Caribbean has too many great moments to count. Some highlights include his first sword fight with Will Turner in the blacksmith’s shop and his final sword fight with Captain Barbossa in the moonlight after he becomes a skeleton himself. We also learn how Sparrow survived being stranded on an island, revealing that he can sometimes be phony. This plays into the level of trust people have in him.

In Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), we get more of the same for Sparrow. Throughout these movies, the audience falls in love with the character. He becomes even funnier than before, like when he’s obsessed with a jar of dirt that he believes will protect him from Davy Jones. However, in these installments, we see Sparrow constantly backstab his friends and break promises. It’s this reason why Will Turner no longer trusts him. But just when you think Sparrow is nothing but a dirty pirate, he does something brave. He sacrifices himself to the Kraken (although Elizabeth Swan had a part to play in that).

During the events of At Worlds End, Sparrow loses his mind in the underworld. We get a glimpse into his damaged psyche after being swallowed whole by the sea monster. While his time spent alone drove him to madness, it was interesting to see what he was going through. It was almost like seeing into his mind. By the end of that film, Sparrow had redeemed himself for being untrustworthy by choosing to kill Davy Jones. This would be another sacrifice; as the curse goes, whoever kills Davy Jones will have to be the captain of the Flying Dutchmen forever. Fans may recall Will Turner taking this bullet for the team at the end.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2016) aren’t as strong as the previous installments, but we learn more about Sparrow’s past in both films. We learn that he used to have a relationship with Blackbeard’s daughter, Angelica. This former love interest seems to be the closest thing Sparrow ever had to a real relationship.

And the Winner Is…

After tallying up the points, the winner is obviously the audience. Both Indiana Jones and Captain Jack Sparrow will forever go down in history as some of the most iconic characters in cinema. Some can argue that Indiana Jones is better simply because he came first or perhaps because his films are stronger than the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Those who think that would ignore the vine-swinging scene from Kingdom of the Crystal Skull or the previously mentioned inflatable boat escape scene.

Neither character is based in reality, and both franchises have gone off the rails since their first movie. These heroes have survived some unbelievable events, from giant sea monsters to aliens. Maybe Indiana Jones is more of a cartoon; after all, he survived a nuclear blast by hiding in a refrigerator. But then again, Jack Sparrow pulled the Black Pearl through a desert using only rock crabs.

Cringy sequels aside, the first introduction to either character was perfectly done. Raiders of The Ark (1981) was nominated for Best Picture, and Johnny Depp was even nominated for an Oscar for his performance as Jack Sparrow. The characters are unforgettable, inspirational, and loved by millions of fans. No one could ever pick a clear winner.

But if we had to pick, it’s Indiana Jones.

No, it’s actually Jack Sparrow.

Well, on the other hand…

Who do you think is more iconic, Indiana Jones or Captain Jack Sparrow? Let us know in the comments.