Keira Knightley Drombs Bombshell About ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been a major discussion point for fans over the last year.

Fans have spent the better part of a year talking about the hopeful return of Johnny Depp (Captain Jack Sparrow) to the franchise before Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is made. Though Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has said that he’d love to see Johnny Depp return to play the role of Captain Jack Sparrow, it would seem that the allegations brought forward by ex-wife Amber Heard are too much for the actor to overcome, even after the results of the defamation trial last summer.

Even if Disney were interested in bringing Depp back, it would seem that the company is facing an uphill battle. Johnny Depp shared during court proceedings that he wouldn’t return to Disney even if they offered him $300 million. But, that’s not the only question fans have had about the franchise thus far.

One of the strongest rumors surrounding the sixth installment of POTC is that Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Swann Turner) and Orlando Bloom (Will Turner) will return to be the main protagonists in the next sequel. However, things might not be so “cut and dry” after all.

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Knightley spoke about her role as Elizabeth Swann Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean and shared that the role was “constraining.”

“She was the object of everybody’s lust,” Knightley said. “Not that she doesn’t have a lot of fight in her. But it was interesting coming from being really tomboyish to getting projected as quite the opposite. I felt very constrained. I felt very stuck. So the roles afterwards were about trying to break out of that.”

If Knightley feels the role “constrained” her, there might not be much reason to return to the franchise.

Though she talks about “trying to break out of that” mold, Knightley knows that there will be much backlash for a film made without Johnny Depp, and this may be more reason to simply bow out, instead of reprising her role for a fifth time in the franchise.

Either way, it’s interesting to hear Knightley’s perspective on the role and see what she might be thinking about it moving forward.

